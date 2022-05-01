Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Maharashtra Day, May 1, is a regional public holiday.

    New Delhi, First Published May 1, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra Day is celebrated as the state was formed in the year 1960. On May 1, 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act was bought into effect, creating Maharashtra after many protests and demonstrations supporting the new state. 

    Due to the Act, the two states were formed, out of Bombay state, Maharashtra, for Marathi speaking people and Gujarat, for Gujarati speaking people. Both states went on to develop and become business centres.

    Along with Maharashtra Day on May 1, World International Labour Day is also celebrated. Maharashtra Day, May 1, is a regional public holiday. 

    History and significance
    The States Reorganisation Act of 1956 reorganised the provinces and princely states into the Union of India after they gained independence from British authority. The Act sought reorganisation based on the language spoken in a particular region.

    Bombay state was originally assembled by the people who communicate in Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati and Kutchi. 

    Mainly by the two influential groups, people speaking in Marathi and Konkani, and Gujarati and Kutchi. This was the main reason the demand to form the two states was raised. In acceptance of this, the Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed in 1960 in Parliament. 

    As a result, Maharashtra Day honours the state's independence and the people of Maharashtra's history and culture.

    Celebrations
    On occasion, Multiple events are held across the Maharashtra state. In Mumbai, at Shivaji Park, a grand celebration is held where the Governor attends the event. 

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations did not happen for the previous two years. Recently, COVID-19 cases have been rising in some parts of the country, so that events may be held this year on a smaller scale.

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
