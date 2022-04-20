Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today; Learn how to check

    Following the schedule, the results of classes 5 and 8 will be out at 11 am.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 8:46 AM IST

    Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Candidates can check their results from the official website msos.ac.in classes 5 and 8. Following the schedule, the results of classes 5 and 8 will be out at 11 AM. 

    The Maharashtra Open School Exams for classes 5 and 8 were conducted from December 30 to January 8, 2022. The exam was held in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, including Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, and Amravati. 

    Here's how to check:
    Follow the below steps to check the results for classes 5 and 8.

    1) Go to the official site of MSBOS, msos.ac.in. 
    2) On the homepage, click on the link of the Maharashtra open school result 2022.
    3) Fill in the login details and submit.
    4) The result will appear on display.
    5) Download the result. 
    6) Print a hard copy if needed.

    Candidates should note that the result downloaded today will only be the scorecard; the main results will be available in due course of time. For more such details, candidates should visit the official site of the MSBOS.  

