Fragrant Plants: 5 Sweet-Smelling White Flowers Perfect for Your Garden or Balcony
Want to make your balcony, garden, or entire house smell amazing, but don't want the hassle of thorny roses? We've got you covered. Here are 5 plants with white flowers that smell even better than roses, and you can easily grow them at home.
Rajnigandha
Rajnigandha, or Tuberose, is a plant with a very sweet and lovely fragrance. It blooms at night, filling your entire house with its scent. People often use it for wedding decorations or in gajras. You can easily grow this plant at home. Just plant its bulb 2-3 inches deep in well-drained soil, or start with a small sapling. It can start flowering in just two to three months.
Mogra
Mogra, or Jasmine, is another very fragrant plant. It produces small white flowers that will fill your home and courtyard with a beautiful aroma. You can grow it from a cutting or a small plant. Just choose a spot with good sunlight. Water it two to three times a week and remember to prune it from time to time. Your plant will start blooming with jasmine flowers in about a month.
Raatrani
Raatrani, or Night-blooming Jasmine, only blossoms at night, but its fragrance is so strong it can make the entire neighbourhood smell wonderful. You can plant it in a pot or directly in the ground. It needs partial sunlight, and you should definitely mix some cow dung manure with the soil. Just be careful not to overwater it.
Bela
Bela is also known as Arabian Jasmine. It's a very beautiful white flower, often used for decorations and in pujas. Its fragrance lasts for a long time. To grow this plant, you can use a small pot. Water it only 2-3 times a week and make sure to add some organic fertiliser every 20 to 25 days.
Champa
Champa flowers have a beautiful white-and-yellow shade. Besides looking pretty, they can spread a gentle, sweet fragrance throughout your home and garden. You can easily grow this tree from a cutting. Plant it in a large pot or a flowerbed. It grows well in good sunlight, so keep it in the sun for at least 4 to 6 hours. Don't give it too much water.
