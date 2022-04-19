Maharashtra state board results for SSC, HSC to be announced by mid-May? Know here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Pune, MSBSHSE is anticipated to announce the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2022 by the mid of May. The tentative result date is based on the Maharashtra FYJC admissions calendar for 2022, which was recently released.

    Following the schedule, First Year Junior College (FYJC), Maharashtra, admissions are predicated on starting from May 17, 2022. Based on this date, it is assumed that mid-May will announce the results for classes 10th and 12th.  

    Maharashtra HSC, SSC, Results 2022 are expected to be announced within a gap of a few days. Following the past trends, Maharashtra Board class 10th results are announced first, and then class 12th results come out. Between 11 AM and 1 PM, the results are usually announced.

    Following the reports, the Centralised Admission Process,  CAP Committee has revealed a tentative schedule for FYJC admissions. It is to be understood that the result dates are tentative; the official dates can vary and will be reported once announced. 

    The tentative dates for the FYJC admissions 2022 are for the mock registration from May 1 to May 14, 2022. For the FYJC application process, it is May 17, 2022. 

    The Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2022 will be released for the April exams. The review process is underway, and the MSBSHSE result is scheduled to be released very soon.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
