From focusing on nutrient-dense foods and prioritising protein to improving sleep and adopting a balanced 80/20 approach, these simple lifestyle changes can support effective and sustainable weight management.

With obesity becoming one of the biggest global health challenges, experts are increasingly stressing the importance of sustainable and realistic weight-loss strategies rather than quick fixes.

On the occasion of World Obesity Day 2026, the Chief Clinical Dietitian and Head of the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster Whitefield shared five practical tips that can help people tackle obesity in a healthier, long-term way.

1. Focus on Nutrient Density,

Not Just Caloric Math. Even though a caloric deficit is a must, where these calories come from affects how hungry you feel and your metabolism. I want you to focus on single-item foods. Foods that are high in fibre, such as vegetables, legumes, and grains, slow digestion and stop insulin spikes, which signal your body to store fat. Your plate should serve as a prescription. Fill half of your plate with colorful vegetables. This will supply your body with the necessary vitamins for it to function properly down to the cellular level.

2. Prioritise Protein to Protect Muscle

When losing weight, your body will want to utilise the muscles already in place, along with fat, so we want to do everything we can to keep those muscles intact as well! Muscle is a living tissue and will "burn" calories at a higher rate than fat. Having more muscle allows for a higher resting metabolic rate. You should try to get between 25-30 grams of protein at every meal. This is an effective way to maintain & preserve lean mass, and the protein you consume will further help create "satiety hormones", such as PYY and GLP1, which send messages to the brain that you have had enough to eat. You can find several excellent sources of protein from lean poultry (chicken/turkey), fish, tofu and Greek yoghurt!

3. Harness the Power of NEAT

You don’t have to run a marathon tomorrow. In fact, strenuous exercise can sometimes have the opposite effect, increasing your hunger. What I am actually trying to say here is that you need to take a look at your NEAT (Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis).

Walking the dog, climbing stairs, or even just moving your body are part of your activities outside the gym. Usually, going for 8000 or 10000 steps a day is a significantly more effective way to maintain your weight in the long run than doing one hour of high-intensity training and then spending the rest of the day (23 hours) sitting.

4. Manage the "Hidden" Hormones:

Sleep and Stress: Losing weight is about hormones. Long-term stress and lack of sleep elevate cortisol and influence your hunger hormones to a certain extent.

Ghrelin is known as a hunger hormone and increases when you're sleep-deprived; while leptin is the satiety hormone, and its levels drop with inadequate amounts of sleep. This means that if you are not getting the recommended 7–9 hours of sleepper night, your biological system will work against your diet plan. The need for adequate rest must be seen as a non-negotiable component of your treatment program.

5. Adopt the 80/20 Mindset

Striving for optimal success through Total Perfection is incompatible with the mission of sustainability. The more you strive for complete "perfection", you will ultimately fall back into your old habits and ways of being. The 80/20 solution: 80% of the time, you stay within our whole food, nutrient-dense solution and the other 20% of the time, you allow yourself flexibility in social situations and/or eat your favourite foods. This will enable you to separate from the "all or nothing" mentality that contributes to yo-yo dieting and therefore puts more strain on your heart than the weight gain itself.

-Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield