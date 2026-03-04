Holi Stains on Clothes? Easy Home Remedies to Remove Colour Marks
Holi isn't just a festival of colours, it's about having a blast with family and friends. But those stubborn colour stains on your clothes can be a real headache.
Image Credit : Getty
Holi is an all-in-one celebration
Holi means colours, fun, and friendship—it's an all-in-one celebration! But once the fun is over, the biggest headache is getting the colours off your clothes. Chemical colours are especially tough to remove. But don't stress, a few simple tricks can help you get rid of most of the stains.
Don't soak in hot water
Whatever you do, don't soak your stained clothes in hot water right away. Hot water will make the colour stain permanent. Instead, first wash the clothes thoroughly in cold water. This will help remove all the colour sitting on the surface.
Use soap or liquid detergent
You can use a bar of soap or some liquid detergent. Apply it directly onto the stain and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes. After that, rub the spot gently. Be careful not to scrub too hard, or you might damage the fabric.
Lemon juice is a great solution
For stubborn stains on white clothes, lemon juice is a great solution. Just rub some lemon juice on the spot and leave the cloth out in the sun for a while. Later, when you wash it, the stain will fade. You can also try a paste of baking soda and vinegar for similar results.
It's better to give for dry cleaning
If you get colour on delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon, it's best to send them for dry cleaning. Don't try using harsh chemicals at home, as you might end up ruining the quality of the cloth.
Another important tip
Here's another important tip: don't just throw the stained clothes into the washing machine. First, try to get the stain out by hand. If you don't, the colour might bleed and stain your other clothes. For next time, it's always a good idea to wear old or dark-coloured clothes to play Holi. Also, applying a bit of oil to your skin and hair makes it easier to wash the colour off later.
