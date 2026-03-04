6 6 Image Credit : Getty

Another important tip

Here's another important tip: don't just throw the stained clothes into the washing machine. First, try to get the stain out by hand. If you don't, the colour might bleed and stain your other clothes. For next time, it's always a good idea to wear old or dark-coloured clothes to play Holi. Also, applying a bit of oil to your skin and hair makes it easier to wash the colour off later.