Viral Cleaning Hack: Eno Removes Holi Stains Faster Than Soap
Remove Stubborn Holi Color: Tired of stubborn Holi colors? Learn the viral hack to remove them in 2 minutes with just one packet of Eno. Holi skincare tips, instant color removal trick...
Image Credit : Chat GPT
The Viral Eno and Soap Hack for Holi Color Removal
Discover the Instagram-viral trick to get rid of stubborn Holi colors. Just mix a packet of Eno with liquid soap or face wash and apply for 2-3 minutes for amazing results.
Image Credit : Freepik
A Gentle Paste of Eno and Yogurt for Tough Stains
For very persistent Holi colors, create a powerful paste using one teaspoon of Eno and two teaspoons of yogurt. Let it sit for 5 minutes before gently washing it off.
Image Credit : Freepik
Post-Holi Skincare: The Importance of Moisturizing
After using any color removal method, especially the Eno hack, it's crucial to soothe your skin. Always wash with lukewarm water and apply a good moisturizer or aloe vera gel.
Image Credit : Freepik
Safety First: Patch Test Before Trying the Eno Hack
Before applying the Eno mixture to your face or body, perform a patch test on a small area of skin to check for any adverse reactions like irritation or redness.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Precaution for Sensitive Skin When Removing Holi Colors
If you have sensitive skin, it's best to avoid using the Eno hack. Opt for gentler methods to prevent potential skin irritation, burning sensations, or redness after the celebration.
