Ran out of LPG gas at home? Don't worry at all. You can easily whip up some delicious and quick meals on an induction cooktop. These five simple recipes are ready in minutes and taste amazing.

Easy Induction Recipes: Induction cooktops are becoming a must-have in modern kitchens. They cook food faster, save electricity, and give you much better control over the temperature. Unlike a gas stove, an induction cooktop heats the utensil directly, which means your food cooks quicker and more evenly. Many people think induction is just for boiling water or reheating food, but you can actually cook a whole variety of dishes on it. From breakfast to dinner, many everyday recipes can be made easily on an induction. If you're looking for simple meals that require less effort and cook perfectly on an induction cooktop, try these five recipes at home...

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vegetable Stir-Fry

A vegetable stir-fry is one of the quickest and healthiest dishes you can make on an induction cooktop. The veggies cook fast, keeping their colour and crunch. You'll need 1 cup of broccoli, 1 thinly sliced carrot, 1 chopped capsicum, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of oil, 1 teaspoon of chopped garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Heat a pan on the induction cooker at medium-high heat. Add the oil and sauté the garlic for a few seconds. Toss in the vegetables and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes. Add the soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Cook for another minute and serve hot.

Masala Omelette

A masala omelette is a quick breakfast option that needs very few ingredients.

For this, you'll need: 2 eggs, 1 small chopped onion, 1 green chilli, 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander, salt and pepper to taste, and 1 teaspoon of butter or oil. Whisk the eggs with salt and pepper. Add the onion, chilli, and coriander. Heat a pan on medium heat and add the butter. Pour in the egg mixture and cook until it sets. If you like, you can flip it and cook for a little longer before serving.

Garlic Butter Pasta

This pasta recipe is super quick on an induction because the water boils faster, and it's easy to control the heat while making the sauce.

Here's what you need: 1 cup of pasta, 2 tablespoons of butter, 3 chopped garlic cloves, 1/4 teaspoon of chilli flakes, salt and pepper to taste, and grated cheese (if you like). Boil the pasta in salted water and drain it. In a pan, heat the butter. Add the garlic and sauté until it smells fragrant. Add the chilli flakes and the cooked pasta. Season with salt and pepper and mix well. Top it with cheese and serve hot.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Fried rice is a delicious and quick meal you can make with leftover rice and vegetables.

You'll need: 1 cup of cooked rice, 1/2 cup of mixed vegetables (like carrots, beans, peas), 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil or cooking oil, 1 chopped garlic clove, and spring onions for garnish. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the garlic and sauté for a bit. Add the vegetables and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the cooked rice and soy sauce. Mix everything well and cook for another minute. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.

Quick Tomato Soup

Tomato soup comes together really fast on an induction cooktop and is perfect for a light meal.

Here's what you need: 2 chopped tomatoes, 1 small chopped onion, 1 garlic clove, 1 cup of water or vegetable stock, salt and pepper to taste, and 1 teaspoon of butter.

How to make it: In a saucepan, add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, and water. Cook on medium heat until the vegetables are soft. Blend the mixture until smooth. Pour it back into a pan, add butter, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer for a few minutes and serve hot.

Cooking Tips for an Induction Cooktop

Always use utensils with a flat, magnetic base. For most recipes, stick to medium heat to avoid burning the food. Take advantage of the precise temperature control when making sauces or soups. It's a good idea to preheat the pan slightly before adding your ingredients. Induction cooktops make cooking faster and easier, and these recipes show just how much delicious food you can make with minimal effort. Whether it's breakfast, a soup, or a quick dinner, induction cooking can simplify your daily kitchen routine.