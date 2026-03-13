World Sleep Day 2026: 7 Daily Habits Secretly Destroying Your Sleep
On World Sleep Day, experts warn everyday habits like late-night screen use, stress and irregular schedules disrupt sleep quality. Small lifestyle changes and consistent routines can help restore deep, refreshing rest.
Late-night screen scrolling
Using phones before bedtime exposes you to blue light that suppresses melatonin production. This delays sleep onset and makes it harder to fall into deep restorative rest.
Caffeine at the wrong time
Consuming coffee, tea or energy drinks late in the day keeps the brain alert for longer. Stimulants can disrupt natural sleep cycles and lead to frequent night awakenings.
Irregular sleep schedules
Going to bed at different times daily confuses the body’s internal clock. Maintaining consistent sleep and wake times helps stabilise circadian rhythm and improve sleep quality.
Stress and mental overload
Anxiety and overthinking keep the mind active even when the body feels tired. This can prolong sleep latency and reduce overall sleep efficiency.
Poor sleep environment
Bright lights, noise and uncomfortable bedding can fragment sleep cycles. A cool, dark and quiet bedroom promotes uninterrupted rest and better recovery.
Heavy meals before bedtime
Eating large or spicy foods late at night can cause indigestion and disturb sleep patterns. Avoiding food and alcohol close to bedtime supports smoother, deeper sleep.
Ignoring bedtime routines
Skipping calming pre-sleep rituals like reading or meditation keeps the body in an alert state. A structured wind-down routine signals the brain that it is time to rest.
