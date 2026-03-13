Eid 2026: When is Eid in India, March 20 or 21? All you need to know about Chand Raat
Eid Kab Hai 2026: When will India celebrate Eid in 2026? Find out if Eid will fall on March 20 or 21, when Chand Raat will be, and when the Shawwal moon might be sighted.
Eid 2026: March 20 or 21?
The holy month of Ramzan is almost over. Muslims across India and the world are now busy with Eid-ul-Fitr preparations. But like every year, the big question is—which day is Eid? The date isn't fixed; it all depends on the moon sighting. In 2026, India could celebrate Eid on March 20 or 21. All eyes are now on the evening of March 19, waiting for the Shawwal moon.
When will Eid be in India in 2026?
This year, the 29th day of Ramzan falls on March 19. After sunset, people will try to spot the Shawwal moon. If they see the moon on the evening of March 19, then Eid will be on Friday, March 20, 2026. If the moon isn't visible, Ramzan will complete 30 days, and Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Astronomical calculations suggest a higher chance of a moon sighting on March 19, so Eid is more likely on March 20.
Why does the Eid date change every year?
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. This calendar is based on the moon's cycle. So, each month has either 29 or 30 days. A new month begins only after the new moon is sighted. This is why the date for Eid shifts back by about 10-11 days every year.
How is the moon sighting announced in India?
In India, local moon-sighting committees and religious bodies make the official announcement for Eid. People gather in major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai to spot the moon. Only after they confirm the sighting after sunset, they declare Eid for the next day.
What is 'Chand Raat' and why is it special?
The evening when the Shawwal moon is sighted on the last day of Ramzan is called Chand Raat. This night is very special for Muslims. People shop for Eid late into the night. Women apply mehndi. Homes are filled with the aroma of sevaiyan and sweets being prepared. Kids are excited about their new clothes and Eidi. The markets stay buzzing till late, and the festive mood is everywhere.
What does Eid-ul-Fitr mean?
Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival celebrated after a month of fasting during Ramzan. 'Eid' means joy, and 'Fitr' is related to breaking the fast or giving charity (fitra). The day is a message of thanking Allah, helping those in need, and sharing brotherhood and happiness.
