Bengaluru hotels have started adding a “Gas Charge” amid the ongoing LPG shortage, shocking customers. PGs are also reducing menu options. Residents have shared bills on social media, urging Bengaluru Police to act against this exploitative practice.

Bengaluru is witnessing a troubling trend, with some hotel owners appearing to take advantage of the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage and the Middle East conflict to boost their profits. Several hotels in the city have reportedly begun adding an extra “gas charge” to customer bills, passing their operational fuel costs directly onto diners. The practice has sparked outrage among residents, with many describing it as nothing short of daylight robbery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Incident At ‘Mr. Andhra Meals’

The issue came to light at the popular city eatery ‘Mr. Andhra Meals’, where staff openly added an extra charge to customer bills. A customer, Naresh Kumar, shared his experience after ordering a plain dosa and half a chicken curry. He was shocked to find an additional ₹30 listed as a “Gas Charge” on his bill. This move effectively increases the cost of every plate of food and has angered many regular patrons.

Scroll to load tweet…

PGs Also Feeling The Heat

The problem is not limited to hotels. Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across Bengaluru are reportedly reducing their menu options, citing the LPG shortage as the reason. Students and working professionals have complained that they are receiving fewer dishes than usual. When they are compelled to eat out at hotels due to limited options, they face additional “gas charges,” further straining their budgets.

Also Read: LPG Shortage: Crisis Hits Bengaluru’s Indira Canteens, Thousands Affected

Complaint Filed With Bengaluru Police

Frustrated by the unfair practice, Naresh Kumar shared a photo of his bill on social media.

“Should we pay for the gas as well, along with the food?” he asked, tagging the Bengaluru Police and urging them to intervene. His post highlighted how a minor market shortage is being exploited to extract extra money from customers, leading to widespread public anger and calls for action against exploitative practices.

Also Read: ‘No Roti’ Notice at Bengaluru PG Goes Viral Amid Gas Cylinder Shortage | WATCH