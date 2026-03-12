In almost every Indian kitchen, the LPG cylinder is a must-have. But we've all been there—the gas suddenly runs out right in the middle of cooking. Here are some simple, effective tricks to check how much gas is left in your LPG cylinder.

The Chalk Method

For this, just draw a long line with a piece of chalk from the top to the bottom of the cylinder. The part of the line that stays wet indicates where the gas is full, and the dry part shows the empty section. This trick can help you figure out when the gas is about to run out.

The Wet Cloth Test

This is considered the most scientifically reliable method. The logic behind it is simple: the part of the cylinder with liquid gas is colder than the empty part. Just take a cloth and soak it in water. Wrap this wet cloth around the cylinder, or just wipe it from top to bottom. After 2-3 minutes, remove the cloth. You'll notice that the water on the empty part of the cylinder will dry up quickly. The part that still has gas will look wet or damp.

Check the Colour of the Flame

This method won't tell you the exact amount of gas left, but it will definitely give you a warning. A blue flame means there's enough gas and the pressure is good. If you see a yellow or orange flame, it's a sign that the gas is about to finish. This happens because the pressure in the burner drops, and impurities start to burn, which changes the flame's colour.

Estimate by Weight

If you have a weighing scale at home, you can get a more accurate idea. Every LPG cylinder has its empty weight marked on it, which is called the 'tare weight'. First, place the cylinder on the scale and note down the total weight. Then, just subtract the tare weight from this total. The result will be the weight of the gas left inside. A standard domestic cylinder contains about 14.2 kg of gas. Based on this, you can estimate how much gas you've used and how much is remaining.