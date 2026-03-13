Does your favourite drink reveal your personality? A new study links wine to elegance, whisky to confidence, and tequila to fun. Discover the science behind it!

Have you ever thought about what your drink of choice says about you? A new study indicates it might reveal more than you might expect. Researchers from the University of Evansville looked into how people connect with different types of alcohol. Lead author Dr Logan Pant, writing for The Conversation, explained that certain drinks are linked with “learned associations,” ideas and emotions shaped by culture and personal experiences which can influence how we view ourselves and others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The study included 429 participants in four separate experiments. In the first two, people were asked open-ended questions about words they associate with wine, whisky, or tequila. Dr Pant said these studies helped us find common cultural themes people connect with different drinks.

In the next two experiments, participants were randomly asked to think about one of the three drinks and describe the qualities they associated with it, without drinking any alcohol. This helped the researchers separate the cultural meanings from the actual effects of alcohol.

Also read: Study Explains Why Customers Keep Choosing the Same Products Even When Better Options Exist

What Your Drink Says About You

The results showed clear trends. People who like wine were seen as elegant, refined, and sophisticated. Whisky lovers were viewed as strong, confident, and masculine. Those who prefer tequila were considered fun, adventurous, and always up for a good time. Dr Pant noted that these associations can affect a person’s mood, plans, and even their social interactions. For instance, thinking about tequila might put someone in a “party mood” and influence how they plan their night out.

The team hopes their findings will lead to more research on how these associations form in various cultures and age groups. Dr Pant stated that understanding these links could also help public health efforts that encourage responsible drinking, like drinking in moderation, staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive consumption.

So, the next time you pick up a glass, remember, it might tell you more about your personality than you realize.

Also read: Exercise Plus Sleep Coaching May Improve Sleep Quality in Young Women: Study