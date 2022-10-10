Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love heels but have pain wearing them? Here are 5 tips to avoid discomfort and blisters

    The festive season is here, and many would love to wear heels and complete our look. But sometimes, wearing heels for continuous hours can cause pain and blisters in our feet. Here are some tips you can follow to avoid them. 
     

    Love heels but have pain wearing them? Here are 5 tips to avoid discomfort and blisters sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    The Festive Seasons are here, and we women love to wear high heels to get the best look on these special occasions. But sometimes, wearing heels also causes severe pain in the feet, taking away all the excitement of the festive season. Hence, it becomes essential to take special care of our feet while purchasing and wearing heels during this festive season, so it doesn't affect your feet' health. So here are some easy tips to take care of your feet while wearing heels during this festive season.

    ALSO READ: Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for

    Use moisturiser: Moisturizer is a must. It is crucial to apply moisturiser always. It is essential to apply moisturiser to your feet before wearing any high heels. This will help in keeping your feet stable after wearing heels. And it also reduces the possibility of burning and blistering in the feet. 

    Select the right size of the heels: Sometimes, if you wear the wrong one, it can also cause pain in your feet and blisters. Therefore, you must choose the right size for your heels and avoid pain. 

    Choose platform heels: Most women love to wear pencil heels because of their thin tips, giving them a glamorous look. But these types of heels are comfortable only if you are wearing them for a short time period. But wearing these heels for a long time, it is better to wear platform heels because they have a broad base. This can relieve foot pain and blisters and still get a glamorous look.

    Stretch legs: Avoid wearing high heels for continuous hours in a row. You can try to take off your heels and give rest to your feet for some time. You can Stretch your feet from time to time to avoid any pain.

    Use moleskin: Moleskin is not only used to line your shoes but can also be used to avoid any rubbing. This miraculous material can also be cut and applied directly over any blisters that you feel are coming on or in problematic areas.

    ALSO READ: Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Symptoms complications causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know sur

    Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for sur

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    World Mental Health Day 2022 5 ways to keep stress in check drb

    World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 ways to keep stress in check

    World Mental Health Day 2022 Know history significance theme of this year gcw

    World Mental Health Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of this year

    Recent Stories

    Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash cement unit for Rs 5000 crore Report gcw

    Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash's cement unit for Rs 5,000 crore: Report

    New Parliament building to miss deadline, likely to be ready by Budget session next year AJR

    New Parliament building to miss deadline, likely to be ready by Budget session next year

    football 'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton Enock Mwepu zambia forced to retire with heart condition snt

    'Heartbreaking': Fans devastated after Brighton's Enock Mwepu forced to retire with heart condition

    Women Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table

    Symptoms complications causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know sur

    Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon