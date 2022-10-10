Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for

    Many find it challenging to cope with the daily expectations and pressure we face in our fast-growing society. It cannot be easy to handle and can lead to many unfavourable thoughts. Here is a list of some warning signs of a mid-life crisis.    
     

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    A midlife crisis reminds us that we must start caring about ourselves properly. Similar to every other stage of life, everyone faces obstacles in life. But not all of these difficulties constitute a genuine crisis. There will inevitably be some sadness and anger associated with a problematic situation that is handled and moved on from. However, a midlife crisis throws many unfavourable ideas and fresh, scary feelings. It almost always involves persistent anxiety or despair. Here are some signs that you may be experiencing this.

    1. Mood swings: People can appear quite temperamental, quickly angry or irritated.
    2. Depression and anxiety: A midlife crisis can make a person feel depressed, anxious, restless, or just plain unpleasant.
    3. Lack of sleep or excessive sleep: Depression, anxiety, and a constantly racing mind can seriously impair our ability to fall asleep.
    4. Concerns with outward appearances: People experiencing this frequently feel the need to look beautiful to others and may take considerable measures to try.
    5. Increased drug or alcohol use: Middle-aged adults frequently use drugs or alcohol to self-medicate and numb negative emotions.
    6. Feeling trapped: Those going through such a crisis frequently feel trapped and have no way out, whether in a bad marriage, lousy career, or awful position.
    7. Death or dying-related thoughts: A midlife crisis might make people constantly consider their mortality.
    8. Relentless life assessment: People may develop obsessive and ruminative thought habits concerning their lives.
    9. Impulsivity: People may frequently act impulsively, making impulsive, expensive purchases or making abrupt changes in their lives, such as breaking off relationships.

    You probably haven't always made decisions based on your best interests because you've been so busy trying to establish financial security and stability, keep up with your family members, and please everyone around you. Now is the time you can reflect on the decisions you have taken in your life. 

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
