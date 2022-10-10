Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

You may not be aware of the complications that Type 2 diabetes can have if it is not diagnosed in the early stages. In this article, we have mentioned the stages and the complications that can take place if not treated.

Diabetes, a chronic disease, can be caused due to many reasons. It can be by lifestyle choices or food habits. The risk of diabetes among all age groups has increased globally. There are three types of diabetes: Type 1 Diabetes, where the pancreas stops making insulin, Type 2 Diabetes which caused due to insulin resistance and Gestational Diabetes, common among pregnant women. According to experts, this chronic disease consists of four distinct stages in type 2 diabetes. With the help of this differentiation done by the experts, doctors have been able to give proper treatment and prevention methods to those battling Type 2 diabetes.

ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day 2022: 'Dear Zindagi' to 'My Name Is Khan, 5 films to watch on the occasion

Stage 1: The first stage of type 2 diabetes is where the muscle, fat and liver cells start to become resistant to the insulin produced and have trouble bringing glucose into the cells. But the pancreas can help in the balance by producing more insulin to help maintain normal blood sugar levels in our body.

Stage 2: The prediabetes stage is where the cells become entirely resistant to the insulin produced. This can cause a rise in blood sugar levels even if the pancreas makes more insulin in our bodies. In some exceptional cases, this stage might also include the occurrence of the beta cell dysfunction, and the blood glucose levels are higher than average at this stage.

Stage 3: This is the diagnostic stage of type 2 diabetes. Without any treatment, insulin resistance and beta cell dysfunction in our bodies can cause severe long-term damage to the body, which can lead to complications in the future.

Stage 4: Vascular complications start occurring during this stage. High blood sugar levels damage the vascular system, which can cause complications such as chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, albuminuria, heart failure, stroke and peripheral neuropathy, among others.

ALSO READ: Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for