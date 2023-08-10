Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland

    Explore Nagaland's captivating blend of culture and nature. From Kohima's historical sites to Mokokchung's quaint charm, and Mon's tribal legends, immerse in indigenous traditions, scenic wonders, and vibrant festivals. Unveil the allure of Nagaland's hidden gems

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Nestled in the northeastern part of India, Nagaland is a mesmerizing land of rich culture, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque landscapes, diverse indigenous communities, and unique heritage, Nagaland offers a truly unforgettable travel experience. In this article, we'll take you on a virtual tour of seven must-visit places in Nagaland that will leave you awestruck and wanting more.

    1. Kohima: Where History and Culture Unite
    Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, is a blend of history and modernity. The Kohima War Cemetery stands as a poignant reminder of World War II, while the Hornbill Festival celebrates the state's indigenous cultures with fervor. Immerse yourself in the Naga way of life by exploring local markets and interacting with warm-hearted locals.

    2. Dimapur: The Gateway to Nagaland
    As the largest city in Nagaland, Dimapur serves as the perfect entry point. The Kachari Ruins harken back to an ancient civilization, while the Diezephe Craft Village showcases exquisite handcrafted treasures. Don't miss the awe-inspiring Triple Falls, a nature lover's paradise.

    3. Mokokchung: A Quaint Haven
    Known for its peaceful ambiance, Mokokchung is a town dotted with charming cottages and lush greenery. The Ao Naga tribe's rich heritage is on display at the Ungma Village, and the mesmerizing Longkhum Dzükou Valley offers breathtaking panoramic views.

    4. Mon: Where Legends Come Alive
    The district of Mon is a treasure trove of tribal heritage. The Konyak Nagas reside here, known for their intricate tattoos and vibrant culture. Witness the extravagant Aoleang Festival, and don't forget to explore the mystique of Veda Peak.

    5. Wokha: Nature's Delight
    Nature enthusiasts will find solace in Wokha's serene landscapes. The Doyang River is a haven for birdwatchers, while the mesmerizing Doyang Hydro Project is a testament to human ingenuity. Treat your senses to the sight of vibrant flowers at the Liphanyan Governor's Camp.

    6. Tuensang: Exploring Indigenous Traditions
    Immerse yourself in the traditions of the Chang Naga tribe in Tuensang. The Chang Cultural Village offers a firsthand experience of tribal customs, and the Changsang Monoliths provide a glimpse into the past. The nearby Tsadang Village is famed for its handicrafts.

    7. Pfütsero: A Slice of Paradise
    Experience the surreal beauty of Pfütsero, perched at a breathtaking altitude. The village is a gateway to the mesmerizing Dzüleke Valley, and the Rhododendron Festival bathes the region in vibrant hues.

    Nagaland beckons with its diverse tapestry of culture, history, and nature. From the vibrant capital city of Kohima to the tranquil haven of Pfütsero, each destination offers a unique and unforgettable experience. Embark on a journey to this enchanting land, and let Nagaland weave its magic around you.

