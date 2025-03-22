user
Kimchi to Miso: 5 superfoods with probiotics more than curd for gut health

While curd is a popular probiotic food, these five superfoods offer even greater benefits for gut health. Include these five superfoods into your diet can provide a diverse range of probiotics and essential nutrients.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

Digestive health is very important to our overall well being. For this, a very essential factor is probiotics. Probiotics maintain a healthy gut. The most common source of probiotic is Curd. But there are other superfoods that consists of probiotics and nutrition. Let's know about those superfoods. 

5 Superfoods Rich in Probiotics:

1. Kefir: 

Kefir is another source of probiotic which is actually fermented milk drink. This fermented milk consists of multiple strains of useful bacteria and yeast. Kefir has higher concentration of probiotics compared to curd. This is not just good for gut health, but also for boosting immunity. 

2. Kimchi: 

Kimchi is a traditional dish from Korean Cuisine like pickles from India. This dish is made by fermenting vegetables like cabbage and radish. Kimchi contains probiotics, vitamins and minerals, along with this, Kimchi promotes digestion and gut health. 

3. Tempeh: 

Tempeh is a fermented food made with soybean. This dish has multiple benefits like probiotics and high in plant based protein. It is a good choice for vegans who are looking for nutritious probiotic food. 

4. Sauerkraut: 

Sauerkraut is  a dish of fermented cabbage. This is a good source of live bacteria. This might help in promoting digestive health. If you can choose raw, unpasteurized sauerkraut, they has the probiotic benefits good for gut health. 

5. Miso: 

Miso is a traditional ingredient from Japanese cuisine. This food is made by fermented soybean paste. This ingredient can be included in many dishes like soups, sauces and marinades for extra flavor. 

