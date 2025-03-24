user
user

Kia Sonet to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 compact SUVs under Rs 8 lakh

Looking for an affordable compact SUV? This guide explores the best options under Rs 8 lakh, highlighting key features, engine specs, and safety technologies of models like Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

Dreaming of a feature-packed compact SUV without stretching your budget beyond Rs 8 lakh? You’re in luck! The compact SUV segment is booming, offering stylish designs, modern features, and impressive performance at an affordable price. Whether you need a fuel-efficient city commuter or a rugged vehicle for weekend getaways, there are several great options to consider. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the best compact SUVs under Rs 8 lakh that offer great value for money. Let’s dive in!

article_image2

1. Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is the company's first car in the sub-4-meter SUV class and marks a new foray into the subcompact SUV market. With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is among the most affordable choices in its class. The Kylaq has a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that powers the front wheels using either an automated or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Kylaq boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

 


article_image3

2. Tata Nexon

The ex-showroom pricing range for the Tata Nexon is between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.60 lakh. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine with many gearbox options and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine. A 360-degree camera, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags are among the safety features.

The Nexon has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display located on the dashboard. The centre console has a wireless smartphone charging port, and the touchscreen temperature controls are situated beneath the air conditioning vents.

article_image4

3. Kia Sonet

With three engine options—a 1.2-liter petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine—the Kia Sonet has a price range of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Six airbags and standard features including electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assist are among the safety features. The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes front collision alerts and lane-keeping assistance, is a new feature of the 2024 Sonet upgrade. The inside of the cockpit has a high-end Bose seven-speaker system, ambient LED lighting, and two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrumentation screens.

Also Read | Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India

article_image5

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.57 lakh. It has a single diesel powerplant and two petrol engine choices. Both may be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. For the infotainment screen and driver's gauge cluster, the 3XO has two 10.25-inch digital screens. Wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are examples of infotainment features. Six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system are examples of safety equipment. The car has Level-2 ADAS, which uses a front radar sensor and a 360-degree surround vision camera. Hill hold assistance, ISOFIX mounts in the back seats, and disc brakes on all corners are extra equipment.

article_image6

5. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options and a price range of Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The most recent iteration of this small SUV contains 30 safety features. Two petrol engines are offered; the 1.0-liter turbocharged version may be mated to a manual or dual-clutch gearbox. The centre console's infotainment screen is an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the driver's instrument cluster has a TFT digital display. A wireless charger, paddle shifters, a cabin air purifier, two-step reclining rear seats, and motorised driver sitting are some of the standout features. Hyundai has also equipped the Venue with ADAS, ABS, a stability control system, and six airbags.

Also Read | Renault Kwid to Maruti Suzuki Alto: Top 5 affordable CNG cars in India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8 85 crore check interior exterior and more gcw

Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8.85 crore | Check interiors, exteriors and more

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details gcw

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details

Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia gcw

Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia

BYD new technology promises cover 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds gcw

BYD's new technology promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds

India electric vehicle market gains momentum is the future fully electric gcw

India’s EV market gains momentum—Is the future fully electric?

Recent Stories

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon