Kia Sonet to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 compact SUVs under Rs 8 lakh

Looking for an affordable compact SUV? This guide explores the best options under Rs 8 lakh, highlighting key features, engine specs, and safety technologies of models like Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue.

Dreaming of a feature-packed compact SUV without stretching your budget beyond Rs 8 lakh? You’re in luck! The compact SUV segment is booming, offering stylish designs, modern features, and impressive performance at an affordable price. Whether you need a fuel-efficient city commuter or a rugged vehicle for weekend getaways, there are several great options to consider. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the best compact SUVs under Rs 8 lakh that offer great value for money. Let’s dive in!

1. Skoda Kylaq The Skoda Kylaq is the company's first car in the sub-4-meter SUV class and marks a new foray into the subcompact SUV market. With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is among the most affordable choices in its class. The Kylaq has a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that powers the front wheels using either an automated or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Kylaq boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

2. Tata Nexon The ex-showroom pricing range for the Tata Nexon is between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.60 lakh. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine with many gearbox options and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine. A 360-degree camera, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags are among the safety features. The Nexon has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display located on the dashboard. The centre console has a wireless smartphone charging port, and the touchscreen temperature controls are situated beneath the air conditioning vents.

3. Kia Sonet With three engine options—a 1.2-liter petrol engine, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine—the Kia Sonet has a price range of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Six airbags and standard features including electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assist are among the safety features. The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes front collision alerts and lane-keeping assistance, is a new feature of the 2024 Sonet upgrade. The inside of the cockpit has a high-end Bose seven-speaker system, ambient LED lighting, and two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrumentation screens. Also Read | Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India



4. Mahindra XUV 3XO The ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.57 lakh. It has a single diesel powerplant and two petrol engine choices. Both may be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. For the infotainment screen and driver's gauge cluster, the 3XO has two 10.25-inch digital screens. Wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are examples of infotainment features. Six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system are examples of safety equipment. The car has Level-2 ADAS, which uses a front radar sensor and a 360-degree surround vision camera. Hill hold assistance, ISOFIX mounts in the back seats, and disc brakes on all corners are extra equipment.

5. Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue comes with three engine options and a price range of Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The most recent iteration of this small SUV contains 30 safety features. Two petrol engines are offered; the 1.0-liter turbocharged version may be mated to a manual or dual-clutch gearbox. The centre console's infotainment screen is an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the driver's instrument cluster has a TFT digital display. A wireless charger, paddle shifters, a cabin air purifier, two-step reclining rear seats, and motorised driver sitting are some of the standout features. Hyundai has also equipped the Venue with ADAS, ABS, a stability control system, and six airbags. Also Read | Renault Kwid to Maruti Suzuki Alto: Top 5 affordable CNG cars in India

