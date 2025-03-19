Beetroot Dosa: Recipe and benefits of THIS high protein breakfast

Read Full Article

Beetroot dosa is a nutritious and delicious dish, which is inspired by the traditional South Indian dish, packed with protein, fiber, and antioxidants essential for our body. This recipe is a blend of beetroot with lentils and chickpea flour. This combination helps with extra protein boost that can keep you energized.

One of the healthy and delicious dosa recipes made with beetroot puree. It is an excellent breakfast recipe that is not only quick to prepare but also healthy with all the nutrients required in a morning meal. It is basically an extension of the crispy rava dosa recipe, which tastes great when served with spicy chutney or any spicy condiment or pickle options.

Breakfast is one of the important meals of the day. So, it usually requires a lot of planning and preparation to make it a complete and nutrient-rich meal. Yet there are a few types of breakfast foods that can be prepared instantly. One such easy and quick breakfast dosa recipe is the beetroot dosa recipe which is known for its colour, crispiness and taste.

What you need:

Red lentils: 1 cup

Split chick peas: 1/2 cup

Beetroot: 1

Cumin seeds: 1/4 teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1/4 teaspoon

Here's how to make it:

Step 1:

Take 1 cup of split red lentils and 1/2 cup of split chickpeas in a bowl. Wash them cleanly and soak them in water for 4 hours. After 4 hours, grind into a smooth paste to make the batter.

Step 2:

Take a beetroot and boil it first. Then mash it and add the paste to the batter along with 1/4 teaspoon of cumin seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix well to gain consistency.

Step 3:

Mix in 1/4 cup of chickpea flour and 1 scoop of your favorite protein powder to boost the protein content.

Step 4:

Leaves the batter to ferment fora few hours before making the dosa. Then season the batter with salt and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Step 5:

Heat a pan, pour a ladle of the batter, and cook until the dosa is golden brown and crispy, then serve with your favorite chutney or sambar.

ALSO READ: Kerala Breakfast: How to make soft and fluffy Appam at home with easy step-by-step guide

Benefits of beetroot dosa:

Rich in Nutrients:

This recipe is packed with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium, and iron, for boosting overall health and immunity.

Supports Heart Health:

Beetroot is known to improve blood flow internally and lower blood pressure that promotes cardiovascular health.

High in Fiber:

Beetroot dosa consists of significant fiber content that helps in digestion, promotes gut health, and helps in maintaining a healthy body weight.

Detoxifying Properties:

Beetroot has natural detoxifying effects, helping the body get rid of toxins and supporting proper liver function.

Energy Boosting:

This recipe is filled with natural nitrates, beetroot can enhance stamina and energy, making it a great option for active individuals.

ALSO READ: Chicken Haleem vs Mutton Haleem : Which is healthy and tasty?

Latest Videos