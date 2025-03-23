user
What is Diverticulitis? Why is it more common among people over 50? Read on

Diverticulitis occurs when tiny, bulging pouches (diverticula) in the digestive tract walls—usually the colon—inflame or infect. These pouches form owing to intestinal pressure, frequently from a low-fiber diet.

Richa Barua
Mar 23, 2025

Diverticulitis is a condition where small, bulging pouches (diverticula) that form in the walls of the digestive tract—usually in the colon—become inflamed or infected. These pouches develop due to increased pressure in the intestines, often from a low-fiber diet.

It is more common among people over 50 due to several factors related to aging:

  1. Weakening of the Colon Walls: As we age, the muscles in the colon can weaken, making it easier for small pouches (diverticula) to form in the colon lining. These pouches are more likely to become inflamed or infected, leading to diverticulitis.
  2. Changes in Diet and Lifestyle: Older adults may have lower fibre intake, which can lead to constipation and increased pressure in the colon. This pressure can contribute to the formation of diverticula.
  3. Decreased Blood Flow: As people age, blood flow to the colon can decrease, which may impair the healing of any pouches or inflammation, increasing the risk of complications like diverticulitis.
  4. Chronic Conditions: Older individuals are more likely to have conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, which can increase the risk of diverticulitis by affecting colon health.
  5. Cumulative Effects: Over time, repeated small injuries or inflammation in the colon may eventually lead to the development of diverticulitis, especially in people over 50, who have had many years of bowel function.

These factors contribute to the increased prevalence of diverticulitis in older populations.

-Dr. Lohith U, Senior Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology Bariatric and GI oncology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur

