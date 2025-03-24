user
user

UP's Kaushal Vikas Mission: 14 lakh youth trained, over 5.66 lakh secure jobs

The Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission celebrates 8 years of empowering youth with skills, showcasing achievements at state-wide events. Over 14 lakh youth trained, with 5.6 lakh securing employment, and initiatives for women and Divyangjans highlighted.

UPs Kaushal Vikas Mission: 14 lakh youth trained, over 5.66 lakh secure jobs
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

To celebrate eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission will showcase its achievements through a grand exhibition stall at state-wide events on March 25-27.

Since 2017-18, the Yogi government, through the Kaushal Vikas Mission, has trained 14,13,716 youth across various sectors, equipping them with employable skills. Of these, 5,66,483 individuals secured direct employment. 

Additionally, 40 major job fairs facilitated employment for 77,055 youth. By creating new job opportunities, the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission has emerged as a key initiative in making the youth self-reliant.

To empower women, the government has provided sewing and embroidery training to over 27,000 self-employed women across 45 districts. 

Furthermore, 38 specialized institutes were contracted for skill development programs catering to Divyangjans, opening up employment opportunities for thousands.

The state government collaborates with 24 major industrial establishments as flexi-training providers, ensuring industry-aligned skill development. 

Special training programs are also being conducted in sectors such as Jewar Airport, Film City, and the Electronics and Media industry to align with emerging employment opportunities.

National and International Recognition

Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission has received many prestigious honors:

Best State in Skilling Award by ASSOCHAM

Scotch Gold Award

E-Governance Award

For the first time under the Yogi government, the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh jointly organised a regional skill competition in June 2018. The event saw participation from trainees across Uttar Pradesh and four other states.

Additionally, the state government integrated the mission with global learning platforms like Coursera, providing 50,000 youth with free training and internationally recognized certifications.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots anr

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

Akhilesh Yadav defends Samajwadi Party MP's 'Rana Sanga Traitor' remark; BJP lashes out (WATCH) shk

Akhilesh Yadav defends Samajwadi Party MP's 'Rana Sanga Traitor' remark; BJP lashes out (WATCH)

'Only way forward': Kunal Kamra shares pic with Constitution in 1st post after 'Gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde shk

‘Only way forward’: Kunal Kamra shares pic with Constitution in 1st post after ‘Gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde

former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President anr

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

How to apply for an arms license in India: Rules and process explained AJR

How to apply for an arms license in India: Rules and process explained

Recent Stories

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon