UP's Kaushal Vikas Mission: 14 lakh youth trained, over 5.66 lakh secure jobs

To celebrate eight years of the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission will showcase its achievements through a grand exhibition stall at state-wide events on March 25-27.

Since 2017-18, the Yogi government, through the Kaushal Vikas Mission, has trained 14,13,716 youth across various sectors, equipping them with employable skills. Of these, 5,66,483 individuals secured direct employment.

Additionally, 40 major job fairs facilitated employment for 77,055 youth. By creating new job opportunities, the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission has emerged as a key initiative in making the youth self-reliant.

To empower women, the government has provided sewing and embroidery training to over 27,000 self-employed women across 45 districts.

Furthermore, 38 specialized institutes were contracted for skill development programs catering to Divyangjans, opening up employment opportunities for thousands.

The state government collaborates with 24 major industrial establishments as flexi-training providers, ensuring industry-aligned skill development.

Special training programs are also being conducted in sectors such as Jewar Airport, Film City, and the Electronics and Media industry to align with emerging employment opportunities.

National and International Recognition

Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission has received many prestigious honors:

Best State in Skilling Award by ASSOCHAM

Scotch Gold Award

E-Governance Award

For the first time under the Yogi government, the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh jointly organised a regional skill competition in June 2018. The event saw participation from trainees across Uttar Pradesh and four other states.

Additionally, the state government integrated the mission with global learning platforms like Coursera, providing 50,000 youth with free training and internationally recognized certifications.

