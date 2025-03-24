‘Only way forward’: Kunal Kamra shares pic with Constitution in 1st post after ‘Gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde

Read Full Article

Amid backlash over his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a photo of himself holding a pocket version of the Constitution of India on Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kunal Kamra wrote, "The only way forward."

CM Fadnavis says, ‘same red constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi’

Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but "he cannot speak whatever he wants".

“The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologize. This will not be tolerated. There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Dy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right,” Fadnavis said

"Kunal Kamra has posted the same red constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations. People have voted and supported us in the assembly elections in 2024. Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. The people showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place. One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as the Freedom of speech," he added, as reported by ANI.

Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video.

Kamra remarked while performing a humorous rendition of a popular Hindi song from Dil To Pagal Hai. During his set, he sang, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” which drew laugh from the audience.

Kunal Kamra referenced Eknath Shinde's 2022 revolt, which resulted in the division of the Shiv Sena into two groups—the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

However, the comment quickly stirred backlash, with members of the Shiv Sena strongly condemning Kamra’s statement. The party has demanded legal action against the comedian, including his immediate arrest.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a recent YouTube video.

