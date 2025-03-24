Akhilesh Yadav defends Samajwadi Party MP's 'Rana Sanga Traitor' remark; BJP lashes out (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A political storm erupted after Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman labeled Rajput warrior Rana Sanga a "traitor," triggering outrage, especially from the BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has now jumped in to defend Suman’s statement, arguing that referring to historical events should not be an issue.

The controversy erupted when Suman, speaking in Parliament on March 21, questioned why history condemns Babur but not Rana Sanga. "Indian Muslims do not consider Babur as their idol. They follow Prophet Muhammad and the Sufi tradition. But I want to ask, who brought Babur here? It was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. So, if Muslims are called the descendants of Babur, then Hindus must be the descendants of traitor Rana Sanga. We criticise Babur, but why don't we criticise Rana Sanga?," Suman had said.

His remarks sparked a sharp backlash from BJP leaders, who accused the SP of indulging in divisive politics and disrespecting the Rajput community. As criticism mounted, Akhilesh Yadav took a firm stand in support of Suman, launching a counterattack against the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav defends his MP, takes on BJP over history debates

Dismissing the outrage, Yadav argued that history cannot be selectively read and criticized BJP for picking and choosing narratives. "Everyone is flipping through the pages of history. Ask BJP leaders which pages they are turning. What are they debating? They want to talk about Aurangzeb," he said.

Further defending Suman, Yadav added, "If Ramjilal Suman ji has referred to a page in history that contains certain facts, then what's the issue? We didn't write history 200 years ago."

Intensifying his attack on the BJP, Yadav invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation, highlighting an often-overlooked controversy. "If BJP continues to flip through history, people will also remember that during Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation, no one anointed him by hand. It is said that he was anointed using the toe of a left foot. Will the BJP condemn this today?" he questioned.

"Galileo was punished for his scientific assertion, and centuries later, the Church apologised for its mistake. If the BJP respects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will they apologise for the fact that he was anointed with a left foot toe?" Yadav asked.

BJP slams SP, calls remark an ‘Insult to Hindus’

Hitting back, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Akhilesh Yadav of appeasement politics, branding his defense of Suman’s statement as an insult to Hindus. "Yadav, who indulges in appeasement, is supporting his MP Ramji Lal for calling the great warrior Rana Sanga a traitor. This is an insult not only to the Rajput community but to the entire Hindu community," he asserted.

Malviya further accused the SP of fostering an anti-Hindu mentality, linking Suman’s comments to past controversial remarks by SP leaders. "The distorted comments being made on the Maha Kumbh were also no exception but are an indication of the petty anti-Hindu mentality of the SP, due to which the people of Uttar Pradesh have pushed the SP to the lowest rung of the state's politics," he added.

Who was Rana Sanga?

Rana Sanga (1472–1528), also known as Maharana Sangram Singh, was the valiant ruler of Mewar, revered for his courage and military prowess. A formidable warrior king, he united Rajput clans in resistance against foreign invaders, fiercely defending his kingdom from multiple threats.

One of his most iconic battles was against Babur in 1527 at Khanwa, where he led a massive Rajput alliance. Despite his gallant stand, he was ultimately defeated due to Babur’s superior tactics and artillery.

