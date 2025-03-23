user
Rising Stroke Rates among Youth: A Call for Action by PM Modi's Campaign

These health efforts address the increased rate of stroke in younger individuals, particularly those aged 18–64. In this group, stroke cases have increased significantly over the previous decade due to many causes.
 

Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

During his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing obesity epidemic in India, referencing WHO data that indicated around 250 million people were overweight globally in 2022. He urged the nation to reduce oil consumption by 10%, particularly in school meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme, to promote healthier eating habits among students.

The rising incidence of stroke among younger adults, particularly those aged 18 to 64, is a pressing concern that aligns with these health initiatives. Recent reports indicate a significant increase in stroke cases within this demographic over the past decade, driven by several key factors.

Key Contributing Factors

One of the primary contributors to this trend is the rise in obesity rates among younger populations. Sedentary lifestyles, exacerbated by technology and remote work, have led to poor cardiovascular health. Additionally, chronic health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are becoming more prevalent in younger individuals, often linked to lifestyle choices that elevate stroke risk.

Substance abuse, particularly related to the opioid epidemic, has introduced new risks. Intravenous drug use can lead to infections that compromise heart health, further increasing the likelihood of stroke.

Importance of Prevention

Preventing strokes in younger individuals is crucial for mitigating long-term health complications and reducing healthcare costs. Effective strategies include:

  • Healthy Diet: Emphasizing a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help manage weight and lower blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet is often recommended for its heart-healthy benefits.
  • Regular Physical Activity: Engaging in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week can significantly improve cardiovascular health and lower stroke risk.
  • Monitoring Health Metrics: Regular check-ups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels are essential. Early detection and management of these factors can prevent the onset of more serious health issues.
  • Education and Awareness: Raising awareness about stroke symptoms and risk factors is vital. The acronym BE FAST (Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, Time) can help individuals quickly recognize the signs of a stroke.

Addressing Healthcare Disparities

Access to healthcare plays a significant role in stroke prevention. Culturally tailored programs that meet individuals where they are can improve health outcomes. Ensuring that younger populations have access to preventive care and education is essential for combating the rising trend of strokes.

Way forward

The government is rightly placing focus on maintaining a holistic lifestyle and preventing diseases early on. Thus, the increase in stroke cases among younger individuals is a multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive approach to prevention. By addressing lifestyle factors, promoting awareness, and ensuring access to healthcare, we can work towards reducing the incidence of strokes in this vulnerable population. Prime Minister Modi's campaign against obesity is a timely reminder of the importance of proactive health measures in safeguarding the well-being of future generations.

-Dr. Gaurav Rai Sharma, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgeon, Livasa Hospital Nawanshahr

