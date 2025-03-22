Lifestyle

Cucumber Kanji Recipe for Gut Health and Summer Refreshment

Ingredients:

  • Cucumber – 2 (grated)
  • Water – 4 cups
  • Mustard powder – 2 tsp
  • Black salt – 1 tsp
  • Asafoetida – 1 pinch
  • Red chili powder – ½ tsp
  • Turmeric – ½ tsp
  • Lemon juice – 1 tbsp (optional)

Prepare the cucumber

Wash and peel the cucumbers well and then grate them.

Add spices

In a large jug or glass jar, add water and mix well with mustard powder, black salt, asafoetida, red chili powder and turmeric.

Add cucumber

Now add the grated cucumber to the mixture and mix well with a spoon.

Ferment for 2 days

  • Cover and keep this mixture in the sun for 2 days so that it ferments well.
  • Stir lightly every 6-8 hours to maintain flavor balance.

Serve chilled

  • After 2 days, chill it in the fridge and serve after straining.
  • You can make it even tastier by garnishing it with lemon juice.

