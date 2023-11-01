Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages in Malayalam to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

    Kerala Day celebrated on November 1, is an opportunity for the people of Kerala to come together, celebrate their culture and heritage, and reflect on the progress the state has made since its formation. It's a day of unity, cultural expression, and pride for the residents of "God's Own Country."  Check out the Kerala Piravi wishes in Malayalam.

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages in Malayalam to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    Kerala Day, also known as Kerala Formation Day or Kerala Piravi, is an important annual event celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala on November 1st. It commemorates the formation of the state of Kerala on November 1, 1956. The state of Kerala was created by the States Reorganization Act of 1956, which reorganized the political boundaries of India based on linguistic and cultural factors. Kerala was created by merging the Malayalam-speaking regions of Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar. The Kasaragod region, which was part of the Madras Presidency, was also integrated into the new state.

    Send these Kerala Piravi wishes in Malayalam to your loved ones:

    - എല്ലാ മലയാളികള്‍ക്കും ഹൃദ്യം നിറഞ്ഞ ''കേരള പിറവി ആശംസകള്‍''

    - നമ്മുടെ സ്വന്തം കേരളം - ആദരമുള്ള കേരളദിനാശംസകൾ.

    - കേരളം - സ്വന്തം നാട്, സ്വന്തം സംസ്കൃതം! കേരളദിനാശംസകൾ.

    - "നമ്മുടെ കേരളം, നമ്മുടെ അഭിമാനം  - കേരള ദിന ആശംസകൾ!"

    -സമൃദ്ധമായ പച്ചപ്പിന്റെയും ശാന്തമായ കായലിന്റെയും ഊഷ്മള ഹൃദയങ്ങളുടെയും നാടിന് കേരളപ്പിറവി ആശംസകൾ. നമ്മുടെ സംസ്‌കാരവും പൈതൃകവും ഇനിയും വളരട്ടെ.

    - നമ്മുടെ വേരുകളെ വിലമതിക്കാനും നമ്മുടെ പാരമ്പര്യങ്ങളെ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളാനും നമ്മുടെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ സൗന്ദര്യം ആഘോഷിക്കാനുമുള്ള ദിനമാണ് കേരളപ്പിറവി. കേരളദിനാശംസകൾ!

    -രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും മനോഹരമായ സംസ്ഥാനമായ കേരളം അതിന്റെ രൂപീകരണ ദിനം ആസ്വദിക്കുന്നു! മുമ്പെങ്ങുമില്ലാത്തവിധം കേരളപ്പിറവി ദിനം ആഘോഷിക്കൂ!

    - കേരളത്തിന്റെ സംസ്കാരവും പൈതൃകവും ഭൂമിയും ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള എല്ലാ മലയാളികൾക്കും ആഘോഷിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്! കേരള സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായതിന്റെ ആഘോഷമാണ് കേരളപ്പിറവി.

    Kerala Day is a day of pride and celebration for the people of Kerala. It symbolizes the unity of the Malayalam-speaking people and their unique cultural and linguistic identity. It's an occasion to remember the efforts and sacrifices made by leaders and activists who advocated for the formation of the state

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Astrologically guided colours women should wear according to their zodiac sign SHG

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Astrologically guided colours women should wear according to their zodiac sign

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 6 modern ways to represent love and companionship vma eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 6 modern ways to represent love and companionship

    Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Karwa Chauth 2023 How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi gcw eai

    Karwa Chauth 2023: How to make flavorful Pheni for sargi

    Recent Stories

    24-year-old Indian student stabbed in the US; condition critical

    24-year-old Indian student stabbed in the US; condition critical

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer faulters at the box-office; exhibitors cancel shows ATG

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer falters at box-office; exhibitors cancel shows

    Lab run by Dr Anthony Fauci tested coronavirus strain shipped in from Wuhan year before pandemic began: Report

    Lab run by Dr Anthony Fauci tested coronavirus strain shipped in from Wuhan year before pandemic began: Report

    DyCM DK Shivakumar's special article on Kannada Rajyotsava: 'Karnataka is stronger today' vkp

    DyCM DK Shivakumar's special article on Kannada Rajyotsava: 'Karnataka is stronger today'

    Salman Khan's swagger steals the spotlight at Mumbai's star-studded affair [WATCH] ATG

    Salman Khan's swagger steals the spotlight at Mumbai's star-studded affair [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon