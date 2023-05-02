Keep your energy up this summer with these 10 tips to sustain yourself throughout the day

Indian summers are always hot, humid, and difficult to deal with. Sunburns, heat exhaustion, dehydration, rashes, and heat stroke all are part and parcel of the rising temperature. But one has to keep themselves going throughout the day.

Here are a few tips to keep your energy up and keep you running on a summer day:

1. Avoid dark-coloured fabrics: Wearing light-shade (preferably white) loose-fit cotton clothes will keep you cool.

2. Cut on caffeine and alcohol: Caffeine and alcohol will only dehydrate you. So fizzy drinks, cocktails or caffeinated drinks, as appealing as they may seem, should be avoided.

3. Gain back the lost salt in your body: Excessive sweating will lead to loss of sodium and potassium. Lemon water, Tender coconut water, buttermilk, sweet corn, watermelon and cucumber are some things to include in your summer diet. These will help regain the lost vitamins and minerals.

4. Avoid high protein and fat food: Protein and fat take a longer time to digest, and in addition, they also increase your body’s base temperature. Fresh vegetables and fruits that will keep you hydrated are preferable in this summer heat.

5. Eat smaller portions: Rather than eating heavy meals, switching to lighter parts and eating more frequently will help you keep your energy up throughout the day.

6. Avoid direct sun contact: Try to stay between 11 am and 3 pm. Use an umbrella and cap to shield your head; do not forget SPF.

7. Moisturize your skin: Putting on moisturizer may seem like an extra layer of burden on your skin, but it will help keep your skin plump and healthy. A lightweight cream or aloe vera will do wonders for your skin this summer.

8. A little exercise and keep you going throughout the day: Swimming is always the most preferred summer activity. Besides that, a brisk morning or evening walk, or even cycling, will help you.

9. Keep your pulse points cool: Put ice or a cold-water bottle behind your ears, on your wrist, on your neck, on your elbows and behind your knees. This will help you get cool faster.

10. Lastly, drink water and rest enough to revamp yourself for the next day’s struggle.

