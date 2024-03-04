International Women's Day 2024: From Bloody Mary to Dirty Shirley - 9 cocktails named after iconic women

As we celebrate International Women's Day 2024, let's raise a glass to the remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on history and culture.

As we celebrate International Women's Day 2024, let's raise a glass to the remarkable women who have left an indelible mark on history and culture. From queens and actresses to activists and entertainers, these iconic women are immortalized in the world of mixology through cocktails named in their honor.

1. Bloody Mary: Named after Queen Mary I of England, the Bloody Mary is a savory concoction made with vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and spices. In Canada, the classic recipe is transformed into The Caesar by substituting tomato juice with Clamato, creating a favorite Canadian cocktail with a unique twist.

2. Shirley Temple: Inspired by the famous child actress Shirley Temple, the Dirty Shirley and Shirley Temple cocktails are delightful combinations of ginger ale and grenadine. Adding vodka to the mix creates the Dirty Shirley, while the Shirley Temple remains an iconic, alcohol-free beverage loved by all ages.

3. Mary Pickford: Named after the silent film actress Mary Pickford, this cocktail blends white rum, pineapple juice, grenadine, and Maraschino Liqueur. A tribute to Pickford's enduring legacy in the early days of Hollywood, this drink captures the essence of glamour and sophistication.

4. Margarita: Legend has it that the Margarita cocktail was named after a woman who frequented a Mexican bar in the 1940s. Made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, the Margarita remains a timeless favorite, synonymous with fun and celebration.

5. Pink Lady: Allegedly named after a popular song from the 1920s, the Pink Lady cocktail is a delightful blend of gin, grenadine, and lemon juice. With its vibrant hue and refreshing flavor, it pays homage to the spirit of the Jazz Age and the women who defined the era.

6. Brandy Alexander: Named after Princess Alexandra of Denmark, the Brandy Alexander is a decadent dessert cocktail made with brandy, crème de cacao, and cream. Its rich and indulgent flavors evoke a sense of royalty and elegance, fitting for its royal namesake.

7. Bee's Knees: Inspired by Bee Jackson, a professional dancer of the Twenties, the Bee's Knees cocktail is a Prohibition-era favorite. Made with gin, honey syrup, and lemon juice, it's a refreshing sipper that pays tribute to the vibrant energy and spirit of the Roaring Twenties.

8. Joan Collins: Named after the iconic actress Joan Collins, this cocktail features vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, and soda water. With its sophisticated blend of flavors, it captures the essence of Hollywood glamour and elegance.

9. The Audrey: Inspired by the timeless elegance of actress Audrey Hepburn, The Audrey cocktail is a refreshing blend of gin, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, and cucumber. Its delicate flavors and refined presentation pay tribute to Hepburn's grace and style.

As we savor these delightful cocktails, let us toast to the extraordinary women who have inspired generations with their talent, courage, and grace. Here's to their enduring legacy and the countless contributions they have made to our world. Happy International Women's Day!