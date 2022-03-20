International Day of Happiness 2022: Significance, history, importance and quotes

On March 20, the World observes the International Day of Happiness every year. The United Nations formed it in 2012 in response to escalating war, diseases, and climate catastrophes creating global misery.

It is a personal choice to be happy. People find happiness in people, objects, hobbies, and even the minor aspects of life. On March 20, the world celebrates the International Day of Happiness every year. The United Nations began commemorating this day in 2013. However, the resolution was enacted on July 12, 2012. Bhutan initiated the resolution, which focused attention on the significance of National Happiness.

History and Significance:

The 66th General Assembly chose Gross National Happiness above Gross National Product. During the session, the nation also sponsored a High-level discussion on "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm." When the United Nations created 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, they included goals such as ending poverty, eliminating inequality, and safeguarding our planet.

These three elements were primarily focused on since the critical feature contributed to the well-being and pleasure of residents worldwide. International Happiness Day is significant because happiness is essential in a person's life.

We tend to live longer and be more productive once we recognise the importance of pleasure. The United Nations believes that this should be the universal objective and desire in everyone's life. A person who has a notion of what makes them joyful should celebrate the day in the manner they wish as part of a tradition of this day.

Theme:

The International Day of Happiness is to keep calm, stay wise and be kind. Keeping cool and calm in every possible situation is the key to happiness and satisfaction. Staying wise in challenging situations lead to more discerning steps and success. Being Kind to others in their needs, mistakes, and errors will help them grow and make them feel better.

This year, HappinessDay.org has declared the official International Day of Happiness campaign topic as "HAPPINESS FOR ALL, UKRAINE." It is a call to all humanity to unite in solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion and war.

Importance:

The earliest happiness studies were undertaken around 2,500 years ago. Great intellectuals such as Confucius, Socrates, Aristotle, and Buddha dedicated their lives to studying this subject. Though it has its roots in various domains, psychologists Dr Martin Seligman and Dr Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi are key co-founders. According to the authors, positive psychology is a "science of positive subjective experience, positive individual traits, and positive institutions."

Quotes: