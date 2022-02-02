  • Facebook
    Are you depressed? Is being sad an indicator? 7 signs of depression one should not ignore

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
    Here are 7 signs that can confirm if a person is experiencing depression; read them carefully, know from Dr Krithishree Somanna, Consultant Psychiatrist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore
     

    Depression is a condition connected to an individual's mood, which is directly linked with sadness, dullness, and unhappiness. However, for clinical depression diagnoses, the evaluation cannot stop at mood swings. Sadness is one of the factors for depression that can either be considered pervasive or non-pervasive. 
     

    That is why a person can hide this illness from others many times. Hence, apart from dull mood, several associated symptoms need to be considered post a diagnosis of clinical depression. 7 signs can confirm if a person is experiencing depression:
     

    Anhedonia: When an individual has reduced interest in activities, it is called ‘Anhedonia’. It is considered as one of the important signs of depression when a person starts losing interest in undertaking regular day-to-day activities that one otherwise used to enjoy, like talking to friends, spending time with family, watching movies, engaging in their favourite hobbies, low libido, and so on.

    Reduced energy level: that is easy fatigability, which can be both physical or mental fatigue. Not able to push themselves to work, loss of motivation or inner zeal. Feeling too drained out listening to others not able to contribute their thoughts and opinions.

    Constant negative thoughts: being loaded up with pessimistic views about the present, past, and future. Ceaseless chain of negative thoughts, or overthinking about anything.

    Disturbed sleeping habits: there may be sleep loss (insomnia) or excessive sleeping. At times, these erratic sleep habits may also be the reason for addiction to alcohol or even sleeping tablets. Also Read: Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    Changes in eating habits: like sleep in depression, there may be loss of appetite or stress eating/carbohydrate craving. This may lead to significant weight loss or weight gain.
     

    Low self-esteem/loss of confidence level: there may be a negative evaluation of self, accepting failure easily, anxiousness to face the crowd, or hesitancy to take up new tasks.

    Trouble to concentrate: as the mind is filled with constant negative thoughts, there may be difficult to pay attention or concentrate. Despite conscious efforts, it might get tough to focus on the activities. So when there is no focus, it does not get registered; hence recalling or remembering things becomes challenging, therefore the constant forgetfulness. Also Read: Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

    Apart from fluctuation in mood, if a person seems to have even one of the above symptoms of depression, it is essential to consult a professional help for guidance.

