An Indian woman living in Shanghai has revealed her family's monthly expenses, and the number is staggering. Aditi Sharma says her family of four spends nearly ₹9.8 lakh every month to live in the city, and that's without any special allowances.

Ever wondered how much it costs to live in a major Chinese city? An Indian woman living in Shanghai has broken it down, and the figures might just shock you. Aditi Sharma, who lives in Shanghai with her family of four, shared a detailed breakdown of their monthly expenses in an Instagram video.

According to her, they spend a whopping ₹9.8 lakh every single month, and this is without any company-provided allowances. She says this amount is needed to live in Shanghai without any financial support.

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Here’s a look at their monthly budget:

Rent: 25,000 Yuan (around ₹3.5 lakh)

25,000 Yuan (around ₹3.5 lakh) Kids' international school fees: 25,000 Yuan (around ₹3.5 lakh)

25,000 Yuan (around ₹3.5 lakh) House help: Over ₹1 lakh

Over ₹1 lakh Groceries: 5,000 Yuan (approx. ₹70,750)

5,000 Yuan (approx. ₹70,750) Eating out and shopping: 4,000 Yuan (approx. ₹56,650)

4,000 Yuan (approx. ₹56,650) Utilities (like electricity and water): 1,500 Yuan (approx. ₹21,230)

1,500 Yuan (approx. ₹21,230) Kids' entertainment: 1,500 Yuan (approx. ₹21,230)

1,500 Yuan (approx. ₹21,230) Public transport: 700 Yuan (around ₹10,000)

This brings their total monthly spending to ₹9,81,860.

Aditi made it clear that these expenses are personal and based on her family's lifestyle and choices. She said it shouldn't be seen as a general cost-of-living guide for everyone. She also added that she doesn't receive any special 'expat allowances' from her company, but their medical expenses are fully covered by insurance.

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The video quickly went viral, with many people leaving comments. Some users were stunned, with one writing, "This is our entire year's expense!" Others pointed out that living costs in major metro cities like Shanghai and Beijing are known to be extremely high.