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Is It Love or Emotional Manipulation? 7 Signs Your Partner May Have Narcissistic Traits
Is your partner constantly seeking attention, dismissing your feelings or turning arguments against you? Learn the common relationship behaviours associated with narcissistic traits and the red flags worth recognising.
What does psychology say?
Actress Anupama Parameswaran recently made some shocking comments about her ex-boyfriend in an interview. She said, 'Was loving him my biggest mistake? They made me believe it was my fault when it wasn't. They made my personality shrink.' After the breakup, she openly called him a 'narcissist'. So what is this 'narcissistic behaviour' that gave Anupama hell? Let's see what psychologists say.
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What is narcissistic behaviour like?
Psychology defines narcissism as a selfish personality type. These people think very highly of themselves and completely ignore others' feelings. They show extreme mood swings. One day they shower you with love, the next they turn into a monster over small things. They are masters of 'gaslighting'—twisting words to make you feel guilty for their mistakes. They will also crush your self-confidence.
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Using the victim card
Narcissists are experts at playing the victim. No matter how much they hurt you, they will tell the world they are the ones who suffered. They have zero empathy and don't care about their partner's mental pain. They just want everything to be about their own ego and needs. Being with a narcissist is like fighting a mental battle every single day. Whether it's a man or a woman with this trait, it's very hard to build a life with them. It's always better to walk away from such a toxic relationship.
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