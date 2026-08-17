Narcissists are experts at playing the victim. No matter how much they hurt you, they will tell the world they are the ones who suffered. They have zero empathy and don't care about their partner's mental pain. They just want everything to be about their own ego and needs. Being with a narcissist is like fighting a mental battle every single day. Whether it's a man or a woman with this trait, it's very hard to build a life with them. It's always better to walk away from such a toxic relationship.

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