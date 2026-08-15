An American filmmaker named Mike got sick while travelling in rural Odisha. He was amazed to receive completely free treatment at a government hospital, a service he says would have cost him a fortune back in the US.

Delhi: An American traveller and filmmaker named Mike is all praises for India's public healthcare system. He shared his experience of getting free treatment at a government hospital in a rural area, something he says would have cost him thousands of dollars back in the US.

Just five days into his India trip, Mike fell sick while travelling through a village in Odisha. After vomiting non-stop for 12 hours, he was taken to a nearby government hospital.

In a light-hearted video from his hospital bed, Mike explained that he probably got sick from eating too much of the delicious Odia food. The video shows him getting an IV drip, anti-vomiting medicines, and injections.

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"In America, for an IV bag, anti-vomiting meds, and two injections, it would have easily cost around 2,000 dollars (over one and a half lakh Indian rupees)," Mike said in the video. "But here, they didn't charge me a single paisa."

Mike's Instagram video has since gone viral, with lakhs of people watching it. The comments section is flooded with users praising India's free public healthcare and the dedication of its doctors.

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