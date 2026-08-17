Some everyday habits may quietly keep your mind in a constant state of stress. Discover three common behaviours that can contribute to anxiety and simple ways to rethink your routine for better mental wellbeing.

In today's world, feeling stressed and anxious has become very common. But did you know that some of our own daily habits could be making this tension even worse? Let's break down the three main habits that are quietly adding to our anxiety.

Avoiding difficult situations

Many of us try to escape any situation that makes us uncomfortable. This might feel like a relief for a short while, but it sends the wrong signal to our brain. As a result, the next time we face a similar situation, the fear comes back twice as strong.

Trying to distract your mind

When you feel tense, do you spend hours scrolling through social media, eat a lot more than usual, or go out shopping for no reason? These activities can give you a temporary break from your worries, but they don't solve the real problem.

Constantly seeking reassurance from others

When you're anxious, you might keep asking people things like, "Did I say something wrong?" or "Are you upset with me?". This is a common habit. Even Googling every minor body ache or symptom falls under this. While these actions give you peace for a moment, they slowly reduce your trust in your own judgment and create more self-doubt.

What should you do?

If you notice these patterns in yourself, it's important to get mentally ready to face them instead of running away.

So, to sum it up, our everyday habits like dodging uncomfortable moments, distracting our minds, and constantly needing approval can seriously pump up our anxiety. These habits give us temporary relief, but they build up fear and crush our self-confidence in the long run.