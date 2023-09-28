Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep

    Discover why sleep is crucial for your mental well-being and learn seven simple techniques to improve it. Say goodbye to crankiness and hello to a healthier mind.

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep - SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Do you ever find yourself cranky and you can’t figure out the reason behind it? Well, a failed night's sleep might be the reason. Sleep is not just an activity that relaxes your nerves, but it is also essential to keep you sane. In this article find how sleep is important for our mental well-being and 7 techniques you can follow to improve it.

     

    Importance of Sleep

    A proper 7-8 hour sleep is necessary for human beings, to properly regulate bodily function. Our brains are constantly multi-tasking, from completing a deadline to handling anxiety. The rest is important to properly process your emotions, manage the stress and stabilize the mood. In addition, good sleep strengthens your decision-making power as well as your memory. In the long term, proper sleep helps in enhancing your resilience and mental power. 

    Now that we know the significance of good sleep. Here are ways to improve it: 

    Avoiding Screens before Sleep:

    The light from devices like phones and laptops is said to disturb our sleeping cycles. Avoid them for an hour before sleep. Indulge, in activities like reading books, taking a warm bath, and practicing meditation to calm your mind.

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep - SHG

    Eat Light Dinner

    Heavy dinner can cause acidity or bloating, disturbing the quality of your overall sleep. So take light food during dinner

    Make a Sleep Schedule

    Go to sleep at the same time every day, helping to set a routine that your body will adapt and will help you fall asleep daily.

    A comfortable sleep environment

    Listen to relaxing music, use comfortable mattresses and pillows and sleep in a dark quiet room, to improve your sleep.

    Manage Stress and Anxiety

    Anxiety will keep your heart beating fast, thus making it hard for you to sleep. Practice meditation or deep breathing if you are anxious.

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep - SHG

    Do regular exercise

    Regular exercise can improve your sleep but do not indulge in heavy exercises, that excite your muscles, before sleep.

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep - SHG

    Consulting a Professional

    If you are not able to sleep at all, consult a doctor. They can deduce the reason behind the issue and provide you with better solutions.

    Importance of Sleep for mental well-being: 7 ways to improve sleep - SHG

    Thus, following these simple steps will help in lifting your mood and enhance your overall mental well-being. So, sweet dreams and a healthier, happier you await!

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak wishes: Messages, quotes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp status and more ATG EAI

    Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak wishes: Messages, quotes, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp status and more

    World Heart Day 2023: Unmasking gender disparities in heart disease diagnosis and treatment RBA

    World Heart Day 2023: Unmasking gender disparities in heart disease diagnosis and treatment

    Daily Horoscope for September 28 2023 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Gemini Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 28 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Shimla to Manali: 7 places to visit when in Himachal Pradesh ATG EAI

    Shimla to Manali: 7 places to visit when in Himachal Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Antony Blinken's music diplomacy: WATCH US Secretary of State's 'rock-and-roll' moment snt

    Antony Blinken's music diplomacy: WATCH US Secretary of State's 'rock-and-roll' moment

    Kerala emerging as dangerous epicentre of radical elements: BJP anr

    Kerala emerging as dangerous epicentre of radical elements: BJP

    Love Pasta? 7 health benefits of eating pasta RBA EAI

    Love Pasta? 7 health benefits of eating pasta

    Ganeshotsav 2023: The Maharashtra town that does not do Ganpati Visarjan snt

    Ganeshotsav 2023: The Maharashtra town that does not do Ganpati Visarjan

    When heroes unite: ISRO chairman, a retired Air Marshal & badminton stars celebrate India's triumphs virtually snt

    When heroes unite: ISRO chairman, a retired Air Marshal & badminton stars celebrate India's triumphs virtually

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon