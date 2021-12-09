  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How you can travel safely by reducing risk of infection

    After the pandemic came, there have been many changes in the airline industry. Do you want to fly safely without putting yourself at risk of contracting an infection? Here's how you can travel and fly safely.

    How you can travel safely by reducing risk of infection SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There have been many changes in the airline industry since the pandemic took place. However, one thing remains the same that is the effort to ensure a safe environment. As the world has reopened for travel, more people are making plans to meet their dear ones. Here's how you can fly safely and reduce potential exposure during the virus season.

    Fly when airports are least busy
    Fly when airports and airlines are at their lowest to help the number of people you encounter. Morning and evenings are the popular times but try booking your flights during the non peak hours. Book a night flight as passengers are often sleeping so there will be fewer people walking in the aisles. Try also booking mid-week flights that will be less crowded. Once you are at the airport, you can avoid crowds by visiting an airport lounge until your flight begins. Minimize trips to the in-airport restaurants and shops. 

    Do not fly if unwell
    No one likes cancelling plans if fallen unwell. If you have a trip of visiting your family members or want to go for a vacation, cancel if you are unwell. Your immune system needs to be strong and not weak. Even if you are feeling under the weather, you will put yourself at a high risk of catching an infection. The best option here is to not fly and also get yourself tested before your illness comes.

    Limit contact
    Try limiting your contact with people and other employee staff at the airport. When you arrive at the airport, ensure that you use your smartphone to check that your flight is in time. Always keep the option of doing self-check-in kiosks. Most airports will also give you the option of showing boarding pass on your phone. If technology is your best friend, print a boarding pass from home so that you do not have to wait in long queues at the airport.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google doodle celebrates pizza today with an interactive game Details inside gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates pizza today with an interactive game; Details inside

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being drb

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    Use these 5 Feng Shui tips to attract wealth at home drb

    Use these 5 Feng Shui tips to attract wealth at home

    EXCLUSIVE Ginny Weds Sunny actress Sanchita Puri talks about yoga exercises one can do daily for fit health SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Ginny Weds Sunny actress Sanchita Puri talks about yoga exercises one can do daily for fit health

    Recent Stories

    With iOS 152 update Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair iPhone gcw

    With iOS 15.2 update, Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair your iPhone

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban and NDA (WATCH)

    When was the last time Barcelona played in the UEFA Europa League?-ayh

    When was the last time Barcelona played in the UEFA Europa League?

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Deceased IAF junior officer pradeep arakkal played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Deceased IAF junior officer played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    Google Year in search 2021 Most searched news events personalities more Check list gcw

    Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon