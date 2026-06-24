According to Vastu Shastra, the Jade plant is believed to attract wealth and positive energy with its coin-shaped leaves. Place it in the south-east corner of your home for best results. Keep one near your office entrance and use an earthen pot to enhance its benefits.

Forget the money plant in a water bottle that just grows long vines but brings no real cash. Instead, go to a nursery and get a Jade plant for about ₹150. Its leaves are round and thick, and it looks exactly like a tree made of coins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vastu expert Pandit Arvind Shastri explains that the Jade plant, scientifically known as 'Crassula Ovata', has thick, succulent, and round leaves. In Vastu, round shapes symbolise prosperity and completeness. The thick leaves represent accumulated wealth. That's why it's also called the 'Friendship Tree' or 'Money Tree'.

Here are 5 rules for keeping a Jade plant:

Rule 1: The South-East Corner is the Money Corner

In Vastu, the south-east direction is called the 'Agni Kon' or the fire corner. This zone governs wealth, fame, and success. You should place your Jade plant right here. It could be in the south-east corner of your balcony or on a table in that corner of your drawing room. It will get sunlight and also fix any Vastu defects. The energy to unblock your finances comes from this very spot.

Rule 2: Place it on the Right Side of the Door for a 'Welcome to Wealth'

At your office, shop, or even home, place a small Jade plant on a table to the right of the main door. When a client or guest walks in, the plant will be the first thing they see. Vastu experts believe a green plant at the entrance acts as a 'negative energy filter'. Plus, it helps start business dealings with a positive vibe, ensuring your money doesn't get stuck.

AC Vastu Tips: Wrong Placement? This One Mistake Can Hike Your Bill by 30%

Rule 3: An Earthen Pot is a Must, Avoid Plastic or Glass

The roots of a Jade plant need to breathe. In a plastic pot, water can get logged, causing the roots to rot and the plant to die. A dead plant doesn't bring money; in fact, it brings bad luck. So, invest in an earthen pot, which costs around ₹60. Make sure it has a drainage hole at the bottom so excess water can escape.

Rule 4: Dry Leaves Mean a Money Leak

It's normal for a Jade plant's leaves to turn yellow and fall off. But if you let dead and dry leaves collect in the pot, Vastu says it's like your money is 'leaking'. Check the plant once a week. Snip off any yellow or dry leaves with a pair of scissors. Keep the plant clean and tidy. Shiny leaves mean a shiny fortune.

Rule 5: Ban it from the Bathroom, Bedroom, and Kitchen

If you keep it in the bathroom, your money will get 'flushed' away. In the bedroom, it can lead to arguments about finances. The heat from the kitchen will scorch the plant. The right place for a Jade plant is your living room, study table, or office desk—basically, wherever you sit and manage your money.

Hindu Beliefs: Why Your Elders Scold You For Sitting On The Doorstep

Bonus Tips to Attract Money:

1. Bury five coins in the soil at the base of the plant. In Vastu, this is like 'sowing a seed' for wealth to grow from money.

2. Tie a red thread around the pot. Red is the colour of Mars and symbolises courage. It gives you the energy to take risks in business.

3. Water it only once a week. The Jade is a desert plant and too much water will kill it. Think of it this way: 'less water equals less spending'.

A small warning: the leaves of a Jade plant are toxic to cats and dogs. So if you have pets, make sure to keep the plant at a height. And remember, just keeping a plant won't make you a millionaire overnight. Keep it for peace of mind. A calm mind helps you work better, and good work brings in money. That's the real Vastu.

In conclusion, a money plant just grows into a long, trailing vine, but a Jade plant stands strong and sturdy. Isn't that how you want your finances to be? Solid and stable, not flimsy. All it takes is a ₹150 plant and a nice earthen pot. Just place it in the south-east corner.

For more news updates, follow our WhatsApp channel, click here.