Just 150 km from Kolkata, Doladanga in Bankura is a 3 to 3.5-hour drive away. During the monsoon, the whole area turns into a lush green carpet. The main attractions are its dense Sal and Teak forests, red soil paths, walking trails, and the beautiful Doladanga Lake right in the middle.

Tired of the crowds and parking hassles at Shantiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat? Just skip it. Drive 30 km past Bankura's Joypur Jungle, and you'll find Doladanga. This place hasn't hit the mainstream "tourist map" yet. That means no crowds, no Instagram-obsessed mobs—just you and the jungle.

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So, what makes Doladanga magical in the monsoon?

1. A Mini-Sonajhuri, Minus the Crowd: This place is like Sonajhuri's quieter cousin. You get the same red soil and the same forests of Sal, Mahua, and Teak trees. The only difference? There are no long lines of autos and vans here. The monsoon rain turns the red soil into soft mud. Walking barefoot feels like getting a nature-made foot massage. The narrow paths inside the forest, with bamboo groves bending over, are picture-perfect. You won't be able to put your phone camera away.

2. A Lake in the Heart of the Forest: As you walk through the jungle, a stunning blue lake suddenly appears before you. This is Doladanga Lake. In the monsoon, the lake is full, surrounded by wild grass and flowers. You can sit by the lake, sip on some tea, and watch kingfishers dive for fish. There's no boating, no noise—just the sound of water and birds. Don't forget to capture the reflection of the sky on the water in the evening.

3. Not Mountains, but Hillocks with a View: The name Doladanga means "swaying highlands." The area is dotted with small hillocks. Wake up at 5 AM and climb one. You'll see the jungle covered in mist below, with the hills of Bankura in the distance. When the sun rises, its red light makes the red soil look like it's on fire. You don't need to go to Darjeeling for a view like this.

4. Experience Local Tribal Life: Right next to the forest are Santhal villages. During the monsoon, they celebrate their 'Baha Porob' festival with drums and music. If you stay in a homestay, you'll get to taste their home-cooked food—think local chicken curry, poppy seed paste, and scrambled duck eggs. And the best part is sitting by the jungle at night, sharing stories. Even if the power goes out, a chat by candlelight is an experience in itself.

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How to get there from Kolkata?

By Road: Kolkata > Dankuni > Arambagh > Kotulpur > Joypur Jungle > Doladanga. It's a 150 km drive that takes about 3 to 3.5 hours. The roads are excellent.

By Train: Take a local train from Howrah to Bankura station. From there, it's a 45-minute auto or toto ride.

Tip: It's best to take your own car. It makes exploring the jungle much easier.

Where to stay? (Budget-friendly options)

1. Eco Resort: The Doladanga Eco Tourism Centre has earthen cottages right in front of the lake. A night costs between ₹1200-₹1800.

2. Homestays: Stay with a family in a tribal village. It costs around ₹800-₹1000 per night, including meals. This is the real, authentic experience.

Booking: You can book through the WBFDC website or by calling them directly. It's less crowded in the monsoon, so you can often get a spot booking.

3 things to remember before you go in the monsoon:

1. Leeches are around: Wear long socks and carry a small packet of salt and turmeric powder. If a leech latches on, just sprinkle some salt on it.

2. Mud and water: Wear shoes with a good grip. Avoid slippers.

3. Patchy network: Jio works reasonably well, but Airtel's signal is weak. It's a good idea to download an offline map.

A 1-night, 2-day plan:

Day 1: Leave Kolkata at 7 AM. Reach Doladanga by 11 AM. Check in and have lunch by the lake. In the afternoon, go for a jungle trek and visit a tribal village. Enjoy a local chicken dinner at your earthen cottage.

Day 2: Wake up early to watch the sunrise from a hillock. After breakfast, relax by the lake. Check out at 12 PM. On your way back, you can explore Joypur Jungle.

What's the cost?

For two people, a trip by train with a homestay and food will cost around ₹3000-₹3500 in total. It's cheaper if you go by car. You get two days of peace for the price of one day in Darjeeling.

Final word: During the monsoon, most people from Kolkata rush to Digha or Mandarmani. You can avoid the crowds and head to Doladanga instead. It has all the beauty of Sonajhuri but without the selfie-obsessed queues. The jungle, the lake, the red soil—it's all yours to enjoy.

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