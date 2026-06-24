Foods You Should Eat More Of After 30: Salmon, Eggs And More
If you are marching towards 30s, then you must be more mindful of what you are eating. Yes, from making healthy food choices to better lifestyle changes, a few small steps can go a long way. Here's our take on 6 foods you must eat more of.
Salmon
Eating Salmon is beneficial to counteract early signs of aging, support a demanding career, and lay the groundwork for long-term health and a healthier mind.
Eggs
Eating eggs in your 30s is an excellent way to combat the natural loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia) and declining metabolism. Super healthy!
Kale
This vegetable might look dull, but it comes with a lot of benefits. Kale in your 30s helps to proactively manage early signs of aging, combat dropping metabolic rates, and build bone density.
Avacado
A guacamole to start the day, why not? Having avocados in your 30s helps with early signs of aging, supports the high-stress demands of the decade, and helps balance shifting hormones.
Almonds
Want good skin, then almonds are your best friends. Almonds help by supporting heart health, weight management, and skin elasticity.
Olive oil
Switch your regular cooking oil with olive oil. It helps with proactively combat aging, protect against chronic diseases, and maintain your skin's glow.
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