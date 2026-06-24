Heart Health Alert: 5 Daily Habits That Could Be Secretly Harming You
Many everyday habits may seem harmless, but over time they can quietly damage your heart health. From lifestyle choices to routine actions, these small mistakes could increase the risk of serious heart problems.
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5 Habits Harming Your Heart
The number of people with heart problems is going up every day. Dr. Deebanshu Gupta, an Interventional Cardiologist at Sarvodaya Hospital, explains how some of our daily habits could be damaging our heart health without us even knowing.
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Over-Exercising: More Harm Than Good
Dr. Deebanshu warns that pushing your body too hard without proper rest can do more harm than good. While regular exercise is great for the heart, overdoing it puts immense stress on your body and can negatively impact your heart health.
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The 150-Minute Rule for Exercise
Going overboard with exercise can lead to inflammation and an irregular heartbeat. Over time, it can even cause structural changes in your heart muscles. The American Diabetes Association recommends a simple rule: aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.
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Why Crash Diets Are Dangerous
Be careful with fad diets. Those that make you skip meals or drastically cut calories might promise quick weight loss, but they can mess with your body's electrolyte balance and raise bad cholesterol. Studies show that rapid weight loss can affect heart function. Instead, research suggests a Mediterranean diet is great for long-term heart health.
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The 'Healthy' Food Trap
Don't blindly trust 'healthy' packaged foods. A label saying 'low-fat' or 'sugar-free' doesn't automatically make it good for your heart. Many of these products are packed with hidden sodium, refined carbs, and additives that can raise your blood pressure and cause inflammation.
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The Dangers of Poor Sleep
We often focus on diet and exercise but forget about sleep. Poor sleep is a major risk factor. It can lead to high blood pressure and increase stress hormones like cortisol, raising your risk of heart disease. A study by Sleep Medicine Clinics found that people who regularly sleep less than six hours have a 20–32% higher risk of developing hypertension.
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The Risk of Self-Prescribed Supplements
Popping supplements like vitamins or fish oil without a doctor's advice can be risky. Dr. Deebanshu Gupta explains that these can interfere with your regular medication, affect your heart rhythm, or impact your blood pressure. Self-prescribing can do more harm than good, especially if you already have a heart condition. Always consult a doctor first.
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