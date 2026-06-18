The summer heat is already getting unbearable, and everyone's rushing to get an AC. But did you know that just installing an AC isn't enough? According to Vastu Shastra, placing it in the right direction is key to better cooling, lower bills, and positive energy.

The summer heat is already showing its full power. Stepping out in the afternoon is becoming a real task, so everyone is rushing to install ACs to keep their homes cool. The demand for ACs is shooting up, especially in cities. But did you know there's a right and wrong way to install your AC? According to Vastu Shastra, putting your AC in the correct direction not only brings peace and stability but also fills the room with positive energy.

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The Right Direction for Your AC - A Vastu Chart:

1. Good Direction: The West Wall

The West is associated with 'Vayu' or the air element. When the AC releases cool air from here, it spreads throughout the room, making cooling faster. This can even cut your bill by 15-20%.

2. Good Direction: The North Wall

The North is linked to 'Jal' or the water element. The combination of water and air helps keep the room naturally cool. It's the best spot for a bedroom AC, and it's said to improve sleep.

3. Bad Direction: The South-East ‘Agni Kon’ (Fire Corner)

This is a big no-no. This is the 'fire corner' of the house. Putting an AC here is like making fire and ice fight. The result? Your AC will trip often, your bill will shoot up by 30%, and it can even lead to arguments at home.

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4. Bad Direction: Directly Above a Door

If you place it right above the door, all the cool air will escape the moment you open it. It's just a waste of money. Place the AC in the middle of a wall instead.

Which Way Should the AC's Airflow Be?

Never directly at your head while you sleep. Point it towards your feet or a side wall. Direct airflow on your head can cause migraines and colds. Even in Vastu, 'air pressure on the head' is considered a bad thing.

3 Simple Rules for Placing Your Cooler:

Rule 1: East or North Direction

A cooler uses water, and the direction for water is East-North. Placing it here helps balance the humidity in the air, so your room won't feel damp and stuffy.

Rule 2: Near a window, but facing into the room

A cooler works by pulling in outside air. So, keep it near a window. But make sure the back of the cooler is against a solid wall, otherwise it will just circulate hot air.

Rule 3: Absolutely not in the South-West

The South-West corner is the 'heavy' corner. Vastu experts strictly advise against keeping a water body like a cooler here, as it can affect the home's stability and your finances.

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3 Bonus Tips to Keep Your House Cool:

1. Paint: Use light colours like sky blue or mint green for your walls. Dark colours can make a room feel 5 degrees hotter.

2. Curtains: Between 12 PM and 4 PM, draw thick curtains over your windows and doors. Don't let the sunlight in.

3. Plants: Put a money plant in front of the AC. Plants act as natural air filters and can help cool the air, reducing the AC's load by about 10%.

The Biggest Mistake You're Probably Making:

Setting the AC to 18 degrees and running the fan at full speed. This doesn't cool the room faster, it just increases your bill. Both science and Vastu agree on this: the best combination is setting the AC to 24-26 degrees and keeping the ceiling fan on medium speed.

Final Word:

If you want some peace from the heat, don't change your machine, change its direction. AC in the West or North, cooler in the East or North. That's it, your room will feel like a hill station.