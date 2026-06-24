Eye infections have surged by 40% this monsoon due to humidity, dust, and contaminated water. Doctors warn that red, watery, itchy, and light-sensitive eyes signal conjunctivitis. Avoid rubbing your eyes, wash them after exposure to dirty water, don’t share personal items, and limit contact lens use.

Health News: Imagine this: you're heading home from the office when a bus splashes dirty water into your eyes. By night, they start to itch. You wake up the next morning to find one eye red, watery, and sticky. A colleague says, "Looks like you've got conjunctivitis." You immediately rub it. Big mistake. The next day, both your eyes are infected.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When monsoon humidity crosses 80%, it's a party for fungus, bacteria, and viruses. And your eye's conjunctiva is their favourite party spot. That's why eye doctors' clinics are packed right now.

Here are 5 golden rules to protect your eyes:

Rule 1: Your hands are your eyes' worst enemy. Stop rubbing!

The moment your eye itches, your hand goes straight to it. This is the biggest mistake you can make. Your hands are covered in germs from your phone and everything else you've touched all day. Rubbing your eye is like giving those germs a direct entry pass. If one eye is infected, rubbing it will spread the infection to the other. If it's itchy, gently dab it with a clean tissue or splash some cold water on it.

Rule 2: Street water is poison. Wash it out immediately.

Think about what's in the water on Kolkata's streets – car oil, dirt, and drain water. Getting that in your eye is a direct invitation for infection. The moment it splashes, get to your home or office and wash your eyes with clean, cold water for a full minute. Gently hold your eyelids open to rinse properly. It's a good idea to carry eye drops in your bag. Ask your doctor for a good "lubricant eye drop" to keep handy.

Vitamin B12: Always Tired? Your Body Might Be Sending a Warning!

Rule 3: Your stuff is your stuff. No sharing.

Conjunctivitis is super contagious. If you use an infected person's towel to wipe your face, you'll get it too. So, this monsoon, make sure you use a separate towel and pillowcase. Don't lend or borrow kajal, eyeliner, glasses, or contact lens cases from anyone. If a colleague at work has red eyes, it's best to not even touch their pen.

Rule 4: Give contact lenses and kajal a break this monsoon.

Wearing lenses reduces the oxygen supply to your eyes. On top of that, monsoon dust gets trapped under them, which can lead to corneal infections. It's much safer to wear your glasses for these three months. And what about kajal and eyeliner? They can be breeding grounds for bacteria. You should throw away any open kajal stick after three months. Buy a new one for the monsoon, and always, always remove your makeup properly before going to sleep.

Rule 5: If light hurts or your vision is blurry, see a doctor. Immediately.

Many people think, "It'll get better in a couple of days." But with your eyes, two days can be too late. If you have eye pain, can't stand bright light, have blurry vision, see pus or a sticky discharge, or your eyes are swollen, forget home remedies. See an eye doctor the very next day. Waiting could lead to a corneal ulcer and cause permanent damage to your vision.

Bonus Tips:

1. When you get home, make it a habit to splash your eyes with water while washing your hands and face.

2. Wear sunglasses when you go out. They'll protect you from dust and water, and you'll get UV protection too.

3. If someone has conjunctivitis, stay at least three feet away from them. The infection can also spread through coughs and sneezes.

Final word: Your eyes are precious. Enjoy the monsoon, but take care of them. Ditch the "It's just an eye flu, it's no big deal" attitude. Follow these five rules and keep your eyes safe.

Five Early Warning Signs of Liver Cancer You Should Never Ignore