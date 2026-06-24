Pabda Paturi is a beloved Bengali dish made with delicate Pabda fish, mustard paste, and mustard oil. Wrapped in banana leaf and steamed, it turns soft, aromatic, and rich in flavour. Ready in just 25 minutes, it also includes a simple trick to keep the fish from breaking.

Everyone's had Ilish Paturi. But what about Pabda Paturi? Ilish prices are touching the sky, but Pabda is way more pocket-friendly. And the taste? It's a very, very close second to Ilish.

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"Paturi" simply means food cooked in a leaf parcel, usually by steaming or slow-cooking on a pan. This method ensures the fish doesn't dry out, and all the amazing flavours of the mustard and oil get locked right in. Let's get cooking.

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Ingredients you'll need - for 4 people:

For the fish: 8 large Pabda fish, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp turmeric powder, 2 tbsp mustard oil.

For the mustard paste: 3 tbsp black mustard seeds, 1 tbsp white mustard seeds, 1 tbsp poppy seeds (this is optional, but it takes the taste to another level), 4-5 green chillies, salt to taste, and a pinch of sugar to balance the mustard's sharpness.

Other things: 8 pieces of banana leaf, 8 slit green chillies, 4 tbsp mustard oil.

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How to make it - step by step:

Step 1: Prepping the fish - The no-break trick:

Wash the Pabda fish properly and pat it dry. Rub it with salt, turmeric, and 1 tablespoon of mustard oil. Let it rest for 10 minutes. This simple trick is key—it helps the delicate fish stay in one piece while cooking.

Step 2: Making the mustard paste - The no-bitterness secret:

Heat some water in a pan. Turn off the heat and soak the mustard seeds in it for just a minute. Drain the water. Now, put the soaked seeds in a grinder with green chillies, salt, sugar, and a few drops of lemon juice. Grind to a super-smooth paste. The lemon juice is a secret weapon to cut out any bitterness from the mustard. If you're using poppy seeds, grind them along with everything else.

Step 3: The main mix - This is where the magic happens:

In a bowl, take the mustard paste and add 3 tablespoons of raw mustard oil. Remember, the more generous you are with the oil, the tastier your paturi will be. Gently coat the marinated fish pieces in this mixture. Let them sit for another 5 minutes.

Step 4: Wrapping it up - Getting it ready for the 'dum':

Gently warm the banana leaf pieces over a low flame for about 5 seconds. This makes them soft and stops them from tearing. Place one piece of fish in the middle of a leaf. Top it with a spoonful of the mustard mix, a slit green chilli, and about half a teaspoon of raw mustard oil. Now, fold the leaf from all sides to make a neat parcel, and tie it with a string or secure it with a toothpick.

Step 5: Cooking the parcels - Two easy ways:

Method 1 - Steaming: Boil water in a wide pan and place a steamer stand inside. Arrange the parcels on the stand, cover the pan, and let it steam on medium heat for 15 minutes.

Method 2 - On a Tawa: Heat a non-stick tawa or pan. Place the parcels on it, cover, and cook on very low heat for 12-15 minutes. Flip them once halfway through. Don't worry if the leaf gets charred and turns black—the fish inside will be cooked perfectly.

How to serve:

Serve the paturi parcels hot with steamed rice. Let everyone open their own packet. The best part is mixing that flavour-packed, mustard-oil gravy from the leaf with your rice. One bite of the fish, one bite of the rice... we guarantee you'll be in food heaven.

Some extra tips from the pros:

Tip 1: When cleaning the Pabda fish, make sure to remove the black lining inside its stomach completely. If you leave it in, the dish might taste bitter.

Tip 2: Never use hot water while grinding mustard seeds. It can make the paste bitter. Stick to room temperature water.

Tip 3: If you can't find banana leaves, you can use aluminium foil. But you'll miss out on that unique, earthy aroma from the leaf, which is the real magic of this dish.

What about the calories?

Worried about calories? Don't be. Even with the oil and mustard, this dish isn't too heavy because it's steamed, which uses less oil. One piece of paturi has around 150 calories and is packed with protein.

Final word:

During the monsoons, a plate of hot rice with Pabda Paturi is pure therapy for Bengalis. It takes just 25 minutes to make, 5 minutes to eat, but the delicious taste will stay with you for hours.