The rains are here, and suddenly your floor feels like an ice rink. Why do tiles get so dangerously slippery during the monsoon? We tell you the easiest ways to fix this and whether those anti-slip coatings are actually worth it.

Slippery Tiles Solution: The rainy season is a big relief from the heat, but it also brings a common problem: slippery floors. The tiles near your main door, in the balcony, and on the stairs can get especially treacherous when wet. This increases the risk of falls for children, the elderly, and everyone else at home. The good news is, you can make your home much safer by taking a few simple steps before the monsoon really sets in. Here are some easy and effective ways to reduce the slipperiness of your tiles.

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Use Anti-Slip Mats

This is the simplest fix. Placing anti-slip mats at the main door, in the bathroom, and near the balcony entrance is a great idea. These mats soak up the moisture from shoes and feet, so less water gets spread on the floor. Plus, they have a good grip, which seriously cuts down the risk of slipping.

Clean Your Tiles Regularly

Dust, oil, and moss on tiles become a slippery nightmare during the rains. That's why you should clean your tiles regularly, both before and during the monsoon. Using a mild cleaner and a brush to keep the floor clean will improve its grip and reduce the chances of an accident.

Put Anti-Slip Tape on Stairs

If your house has tiled stairs, using anti-slip tape is a smart move. This tape gives the surface of the stairs more grip and helps you walk safely even in wet weather. It's a particularly useful solution for homes with kids and senior citizens.

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Make Sure Water Drains Properly

During the rains, water often collects near doors and in balconies, making the tiles extra slippery. So, make sure your home's water drainage system is working properly. Keeping drains and pipes clean will prevent water from collecting and keep your floors safe.

Consider an Anti-Slip Coating

If your tiles are extremely smooth and glossy, you might want to get an anti-slip coating done. This is a special layer that increases the grip of the tiles without affecting their shine too much. It's considered a very effective long-term solution for safety.

Light rain in Srinagar; IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Northwest India

Keep Your Family Members Alert

Being careful is just as important as any safety measure. Make it a habit for everyone in the house to walk slowly on wet tiles and to wipe up any water spills immediately. These small precautions can prevent big accidents and keep your home safe.