A two-day National Workshop on Monsoon Preparedness is underway in Dehradun. Officials have issued instructions for cleaning drains, dredging rivers, and stockpiling essential supplies in remote areas to mitigate monsoon-related risks in Uttarakhand.

A two-day National Workshop on Monsoon Preparedness commenced on Thursday at the USDMA Building in Dehradun. The event is being jointly organised by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA). Senior officials from both the Central and State Governments are participating in the workshop, aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

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Preparedness Measures and Instructions

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, speaking to ANI after the inauguration, emphasised the importance of proactive measures to mitigate monsoon-related risks. "Today, an essential meeting has been called by the Disaster Management Department, the departments that work in coordination with them for the monsoon, and all the districts. In this meeting, detailed instructions were given regarding disaster preparedness and what preparations need to be made before the monsoon season," he said.

Suman further added that, "For instance, to prevent waterlogging in urban areas, instructions were given for cleaning drains and dredging where river water levels have risen. Prior to the monsoon, for high-altitude and remote areas where transportation is hindered due to road closures, instructions were given to stockpile essential rations, food items, medicines, and animal fodder in advance."

Suman also deliberated on emergency response measures to ensure timely rescue and operational readiness during disasters "If a disaster situation arises, provisions for heli-evacuation to rescue people if needed, proper maintenance of our equipment, and practising their operation were also discussed. In this manner, detailed instructions have been provided on the actions departments must take. We have also requested the departments to comply with the instructions issued by the Minister and the Chief Minister from time to time," he added.

Heavy Rain Lashes Dehradun

Earlier in the day, heavy rain lashed Dehradun, bringing relief from the prevailing heat in the Uttarakhand capital. The Garhi Cantt area of Dehradun received heavy rainfall as weather conditions changed across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain activity accompanied by lightning, hailstorms and strong winds across Uttarakhand. The weather department stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand.

It also forecast intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places in the hill districts of the state. Rain and thunderstorm activity are expected to continue across Uttarakhand over the coming days.

The weather department also said Northwest India is likely to witness a wet spell till June 13 under the influence of a Western Disturbance. (ANI)