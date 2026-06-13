Light rain graced Srinagar's Dal Lake, with more showers forecast. IMD predicts widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Northwest India, while the southwest monsoon advances over central, eastern, and southern states over the next few days.

Light rain over Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday created a calm and scenic view, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms will continue in the city till tomorrow.

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IMD Forecast for Northwest India

For Northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with scattered rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The region is also likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during 13-18 June, with stronger wind activity expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Southwest Monsoon Advances

According to the IMD morning bulletin, weather conditions indicate the advance of the southwest monsoon, which is currently progressing over parts of central Arabian Sea and several regions including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar over the next few days. It also warns of dust storms and thundersqualls in parts of Rajasthan, along with hailstorm activity in some northern hill states.

Weather in Central India

In Central India, scattered rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, accompanied by gusty winds during the period.

Delhi Weather Update

In Delhi, the IMD has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-4°C over the next four days, followed by no significant change thereafter.

Heavy Rainfall in East and Northeast India

East India is expected to see widespread rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Northeast India will continue to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and nearby states.

Forecast for West and South India

In West and South India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of gradual temperature changes across the country, with a slight rise in heat conditions expected in parts of Northwest and Central India in the coming days. (ANI)