Kidney Health: 5 Fruits You Absolutely Must Eat For Healthy Kidneys
Kidney Health: Just cutting out certain foods isn't enough to keep your kidneys healthy. You also need to eat the right things. Here are some fruits that are great for your kidney health
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Cherry
Eating cherries can help reduce inflammation and improve your heart's health. On top of that, they are also great for your kidneys.
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Apples
Apples are packed with fibre, which helps control your blood sugar and improve digestion. This, in turn, supports your kidneys' overall function.
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Blueberry
Blueberries are full of antioxidants. These powerful compounds help reduce oxidative stress in your body and improve the health of your kidneys.
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Oranges
Oranges are loaded with Vitamin C. This essential vitamin helps bring down inflammation in the body, which directly improves your kidney health.
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Pomegranates
Pomegranates contain plenty of fibre, Vitamin K, folate, and potassium. These nutrients work together to reduce inflammation and boost both your gut and kidney health.
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