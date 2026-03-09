How to Make Compost at Home: Turn Kitchen Waste into Fertilizer-Easy Composting Tips
How To Make Compost At Home: Making organic fertilizer at home from kitchen waste is very easy. Give your plants natural nutrition and make your kitchen garden lush by making compost from vegetable peels, eggshells, and dry leaves.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Transform Your Kitchen Scraps into Nutrient-Rich Compost
Learn how to turn everyday kitchen waste like vegetable peels and fruit pulp into valuable organic fertilizer for your garden, reducing waste and nourishing your plants.
Image Credit : Getty
The Secret to Faster Composting: Activating Bacteria
Speed up the decomposition process by adding a bit of old compost or a simple mixture of jaggery and yogurt to your new pile, encouraging beneficial bacteria.
Image Credit : Getty
Say Goodbye to Smelly Compost with This Simple Trick
Control compost odor effectively by balancing wet waste with dry materials like dried leaves, shredded paper, or coco peat. This maintains moisture and prevents bad smells.
Image Credit : Getty
Don't Fear the Maggots: They're Your Composting Allies
Discover why seeing maggots in your compost is a good sign. These tiny helpers are actually accelerating the breakdown of organic matter into rich soil.
Image Credit : Getty
Easy Layering Method for Effortless, Odor-Free Composting
No time for complex composting? Try the simple layering technique. Just alternate layers of wet kitchen waste and dry materials for a slow, steady, and smell-free process.
