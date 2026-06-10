The monsoon is almost here, and it's the best time for your plants. But a little prep work can make a huge difference. Here's what you need to do before the rains to get a garden bursting with flowers and vegetables.

The monsoon usually hits most parts of the country by the end of June. This season is a real blessing for plants. If you do a little bit of prep work before the rains start, your garden will be overflowing with flowers and veggies. Let's look at four essential tasks you should finish before the first downpour.

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Loosen the soil

First things first, you need to loosen the soil in your pots and garden beds. When you make the soil light and loose, air can easily reach the roots. This helps your plants grow much better. Also, take this time to clean up any dry leaves, weeds, or small branches lying around.

Add fertilizer to your plants

Before the monsoon, it's a great idea to feed your plants. Use cow dung manure, vermicompost, or any organic compost you've made at home. If you have small plants on your balcony, mix the fertilizer and soil well beforehand. This simple step will seriously boost your flower and vegetable yield.

Good drainage is a must

During the rains, water can collect around your garden, and this can cause your plants to rot. So, having a good drainage system is super important. Check the drainage holes at the bottom of your pots to make sure they aren't blocked. For garden beds, make a small channel for the excess water to flow out. This will not only drain the water but also save your plants from fungal infections.

Plant new saplings before the monsoon

The rainy season is the perfect time to add new plants to your garden because they grow really fast during this period. You can easily plant vegetables like tomatoes, chillies, okra, and coriander. The moisture in the air helps them grow quickly, and soon your whole garden will be loaded with flowers and vegetables. One last tip: to keep insects away, spray your plants with a mix of neem oil and water.